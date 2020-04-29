690 more test positive for Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday

Most of the new cases are again work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories. SPH

Another 690 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Among the cases, six are Singaporeans and permanent residents. Most of the new cases are again work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore since Jan 23 to 15,641.

So far, there have been 14 deaths due to Covid-19 complications, and 21 patients remain in critical condition. As of Wednesday, 12,120 people who tested positive remain clinically well and are being cared for in isolation facilities instead of hospitals.

According to MOH, the majority of patients who have tested positive have mild or no symptoms at all. Such patients are generally admitted to a Community Care Facility (CCF) and transferred to a hospital only if the need arises. Most patients who are clinically well recover with minimal intervention, it added.

Read also: