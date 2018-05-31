caption Governor’s Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island, New York. source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Governor’s Ball returns to New York City’s Randall’s Island Park this weekend for its eighth annual music festival.

Headlined this year by Jack White, Travis Scott, and Eminem, the festival’s lineup also features a handful of acclaimed indie acts and an altogether impressive showing for hip-hop artists, including a last-minute addition of rapper Pusha-T.

For those attending, we’ve highlighted a selection of the best performers to help streamline your festival experience.

Here are the 7 artists you need to see at Governor’s Ball music festival this weekend:

Jack White

Day: Friday

Set time: 9:15-11 pm

Stage: Gov Ball NYC Stage

Jack White is the headlining act on Friday. His latest album, “Boarding House Reach,” is a bizarre, protean mix of funk-rock influences that should make for a raucous and compelling live set. If you’re in the mood for more of a chill set to close out your night, consider seeing English producer-singer James Blake instead. Blake is performing in the same time-slot as White on the Honda Stage.

Kelela

Day: Saturday

Set time: 3:45-4:45 pm

Stage: American Eagle Stage

R&B singer Kelela’s debut full-length album, “Take Me Apart,” was one of the best-reviewed LPs of 2017. Her versatile singing compliments her great ear for idiosyncratic, electronic production from indie artists like Arca and Kwes.

Cut Copy

Day: Saturday

Set time: 4:45-5:45 pm

Stage: Gov Ball NYC Stage

The Australian indie-rock trio Cut Copy makes striking guitar-led music backed by panoramic synths and accessible melodies – all of which translates well in a festival setting. The singles from its most recent album, 2017’s “Haiku from Zero,” are all stellar, “Airborne” (see above) in particular.

Pusha-T

Day: Saturday

Set time: 5:45-6:45 pm

Stage: American Eagle Stage

Following the release of his critically acclaimed, Kanye West-produced album, “Daytona,” and a ruthless, headline-grabbing diss track against Drake, rapper Pusha-T is set to replace the California rap group Brockhampton on Saturday’s lineup. Brockhampton canceled its remaining tour dates last month after ousting its founding member Ameer Vann amid sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.

Travis Scott

Day: Saturday

Set time: 9:30-11 pm

Stage: Gov Ball NYC Stage

In advance of his highly anticipated third studio album, “Astroworld” (which is slated for release later this year), rapper-producer Travis Scott headlines the festival on Saturday. “Watch,” his first single from the album, featured Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, and it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month.

Vic Mensa

Day: Sunday

Set time: 5:45-6:45 pm

Stage: American Eagle Stage

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West collaborator Vic Mensa brings his dynamic, genre-bending songwriting to the festival on Sunday. The rapper-singer’s latest release, 2017’s “The Autobiography,” was a fittingly titled, personal album that boasted production credits from Pharrell Williams and No ID.

N.E.R.D

Day: Sunday

Set time: 6:45-8 pm

Stage: Honda Stage

Several months after the release of its first album in over seven years, Pharrell Williams’ trio N.E.R.D will play its first US music festival of the year at Gov Ball on Sunday. The band’s self-titled 2017 album featured a top 40 hit in the Rihanna-featuring single “Lemon.”