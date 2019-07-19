7 cool products to try at the Singapore Tea Festival, including matcha shampoo, pei pa koa boba, and duck shit ice cream

Over 1,200 tea-related products are on sale at the Singapore Tea Festival this weekend. Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Tea lovers, unite: over 100 merchants are selling teas and tea-inspired products in Jewel Changi Airport this weekend as part of the Singapore Tea Festival.

The festival, organised by local tea technology company Teapasar, is now in its third year.

Business Insider visited the event on Friday (July 19) as part of a media preview.

Here are some of the most unique products we found by local brands:

The Singapore Tea Festival is running between Friday (July 19) and Sunday (July 21) at the B1 Atrium of Jewel Changi Airport.

source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

There are 55 booths selling over 1,200 products.

source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Bubble tea lovers should definitely check out Woobbee’s herbal mint milk tea, which is made with Nin Jom Pei Pa Koa (herbal cough syrup).

The drink has no sugar added, instead relying on the Pei Pa Koa to sweeten it.

caption It costs S$4.10, or S$4.80 if you add toppings. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Woobbee, which was established in 2010, is also offering a new drink: green tea with lemon, salt, and mint.

caption The taste reminded me of the calamansi and sour plum drink sold in hawker centres. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Another local brand to check out is Petale, which sells blooming floral teas that seem born for Instagram.

caption The brand is relatively new, having been founded only last November. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The teas are made by hand-sewing flowers onto a tea base, shaping them into a ball, then drying the ball for two days.

caption A small box of six balls will set you back S$28 – which comes to about S$4.60 per drink. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Pouring hot water on the ball will cause the flower to “bloom” in your glass or teapot in about 8 minutes.

caption There are 20 types of teas on offer, showing off flowers like the carnation, lily, marigold, jasmine, and gomphrena. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The brand also sells cute tea boxes in the shape of European houses.

source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Want to walk around smelling like tea? Organic skincare brand Oasis:skin is offering shampoos made of tea.

caption They cost S$8 a cube. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The shampoos come in “flavours” like pine and hojicha, and yuzu and matcha.

caption There’s also bluepea lemongrass, and rose thyme. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

There’s also a matcha face mask, which comes in powdered form.

caption One packet will set you back S$15. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Bored of regular old tea? A.muse projects is selling teas that claim to taste like wine, coffee, and different types of alcohol.

caption Flavours include chardonnay, moscato, sangria, and caramel macchiatto. One tin will set you back between S$11 and S$22. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The brand – which has been around for six years now – uses flowers and fruits to recreate the same tasting notes as the drinks it is imitating.

caption For example, the Pina Colada flavoured tea is blended with pineapple, coconut, hibiscus, and apple. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Sweet-toothed visitors can try tea-flavoured gelato from Butterknife Folk, made using tea leaves from China.

caption Flavours include duck shit, pu’er, and jasmine green tea (not pictured). One mini-tub costs between S$6.50 and S$7. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Despite its name, duck shit tea has nothing to do with the animal. Instead, the farmer who discovered it gave it an unattractive name as he didn’t want other people to find out how he cultivated the leaves, according to a Forbes report.

Health food lovers can try Fizzicle’s junboocha, which is tea fermented with honey. The drink supposedly does wonders for gut health.

The more popular kombucha is usually fermented with sugar.

caption A 200ml bottle costs S$5. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The brand is also selling a non-caffeinated version of the drink made with roobois tea, an African herbal tea.

source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Feeling heaty? You might want to consider teas from Infusion-de-vie, which blends its tea with TCM herbs.

caption One box costs between S$10 and S$12. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

The herbs include ginseng, goji berries, snow fungus and red dates.

caption There’s also chrysanthemum buds, tangerine peel, honeysuckle blossom, and golden osmanthus. source Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia

Read also: