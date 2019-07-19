7 cool products to try at the Singapore Tea Festival, including matcha shampoo, pei pa koa boba, and duck shit ice cream

- Business Insider/Rachel Genevieve Chia
Tea lovers, unite: over 100 merchants are selling teas and tea-inspired products in Jewel Changi Airport this weekend as part of the Singapore Tea Festival.
The festival, organised by local tea technology company Teapasar, is now in its third year.
Business Insider visited the event on Friday (July 19) as part of a media preview.
Here are some of the most unique products we found by local brands:
The Singapore Tea Festival is running between Friday (July 19) and Sunday (July 21) at the B1 Atrium of Jewel Changi Airport.
There are 55 booths selling over 1,200 products.
Bubble tea lovers should definitely check out Woobbee’s herbal mint milk tea, which is made with Nin Jom Pei Pa Koa (herbal cough syrup).
The drink has no sugar added, instead relying on the Pei Pa Koa to sweeten it.
Woobbee, which was established in 2010, is also offering a new drink: green tea with lemon, salt, and mint.
Another local brand to check out is Petale, which sells blooming floral teas that seem born for Instagram.
The teas are made by hand-sewing flowers onto a tea base, shaping them into a ball, then drying the ball for two days.
Pouring hot water on the ball will cause the flower to “bloom” in your glass or teapot in about 8 minutes.
The brand also sells cute tea boxes in the shape of European houses.
Want to walk around smelling like tea? Organic skincare brand Oasis:skin is offering shampoos made of tea.
The shampoos come in “flavours” like pine and hojicha, and yuzu and matcha.
There’s also a matcha face mask, which comes in powdered form.
Bored of regular old tea? A.muse projects is selling teas that claim to taste like wine, coffee, and different types of alcohol.
The brand – which has been around for six years now – uses flowers and fruits to recreate the same tasting notes as the drinks it is imitating.
Sweet-toothed visitors can try tea-flavoured gelato from Butterknife Folk, made using tea leaves from China.
Despite its name, duck shit tea has nothing to do with the animal. Instead, the farmer who discovered it gave it an unattractive name as he didn’t want other people to find out how he cultivated the leaves, according to a Forbes report.
Health food lovers can try Fizzicle’s junboocha, which is tea fermented with honey. The drink supposedly does wonders for gut health.
The more popular kombucha is usually fermented with sugar.
The brand is also selling a non-caffeinated version of the drink made with roobois tea, an African herbal tea.
Feeling heaty? You might want to consider teas from Infusion-de-vie, which blends its tea with TCM herbs.
The herbs include ginseng, goji berries, snow fungus and red dates.
