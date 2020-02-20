7-Eleven is testing cashierless stores to compete with Amazon Go — here’s what the first one looks like inside

caption 7-Eleven is testing cashierless stores. source 7-Eleven

7-Eleven debuted its first cashierless store as part of a test for employees at its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Similar to Amazon Go, shoppers swipe a QR code from the 7-Eleven app to enter the store, make selections from an assortment of snack foods, beverages, and other sundries, and simply exit the store when they’re done.

Here’s a look inside the store.

7-Eleven is going cashierless.

The chain debuted its first cashierless store earlier this month to employees at its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas. The 700-square-foot store – which features a variety of snack foods, beverages, over-the-counter drugs, and other toiletries – will serve as a test for the company as it looks to expand the concept nationally.

Similar to Amazon Go, the store uses a mix of camera-based tools and predictive technologies and algorithms to determine when a purchase is made. Customers enter the store by swiping a QR code available in the 7-Eleven app and then simply walk out when they’re done. Shoppers will receive a line-item receipt shortly after they exit the store.

The store builds upon 7-Eleven’s continued efforts to modernize stores, including launching mobile checkout for 7Rewards loyalty members, who can use the company’s mobile app to make purchases and skip the line.

“Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers’ expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience,” Mani Suri, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief information officer, said in a statement.

Here’s a look inside the new store:

The cashierless store opened to employees at 7-Eleven’s corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas, on February 5.

source 7-Eleven

“This in-house, custom built technology by 7-Eleven engineers is designed for our current and future customers,” Suri said in a statement. “We continue to innovate, and coupling fresh, innovative, healthy food options with a frictionless shopping experience could be a game-changer.”

The 700-square-foot store features a mix of snack foods, beverages, over-the-counter drugs, and toiletries.

source 7-Eleven

During the test phase, 7-Eleven employees have been providing feedback and suggestions to executives.

source 7-Eleven

“Introducing new store technology to 7-Eleven employees first has proven to be a very productive way to test and learn before launching to a wider audience,” Suri said in a statement. “They are honest and candid with their feedback, which enables us to learn and quickly make adjustments to improve the experience.”

Shoppers enter the store by scanning a QR code on the 7-Eleven mobile app.

source 7-Eleven

All purchases are made through the app.

source 7-Eleven

Inside, there’s a refrigerated case with packaged fresh foods …

source 7-Eleven

… including healthy options like fruit cups …

source 7-Eleven

… and prepared salads.

source 7-Eleven

Of course, the store also has plenty of standard junk food fare, like these doughnuts …

source 7-Eleven

… and, of course, ample chips.

source 7-Eleven

The store also features grab-and-go favorites, including this shelf of breakfast items.

source 7-Eleven

Just like a traditional 7-Eleven, there are loads of beverage options, including a wall of soda and juices …

source 7-Eleven

… and bottles of Starbucks cold brew in case you’re in need of caffeine …

source 7-Eleven

… plus 7-Eleven branded electrolyte drinks for maximum hydration.

source 7-Eleven

As shoppers browse, cameras using predictive technology and motion sensor algorithms track their movements.

source 7-Eleven

Once the shopper has made their selection, they simply walk out of the store. Afterward, they receive an itemized digital receipt showing their purchase.

source 7-Eleven

“Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customer expectations are driving the evolution,” 7-Eleven president and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.