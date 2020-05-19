7-Eleven is selling S$14 in coupons for just S$1 – but it’s basically free because of this

7-Eleven is offering coupon booklets featuring S$14 in discounts for the price of just S$1. 7-Eleven

If the highlight of your day involves walking to the convenience store to grab a snack, there’s a new deal in town for you.

More than 350 7-Eleven stores across Singapore are now offering coupon booklets featuring S$14 in discounts for the price of just S$1.

Buying a booklet will also entitle a customer to a S$1 store voucher, which means the discount booklet is actually free of charge (as long as the voucher is used for a purchase).

Available from May 18 to June 14, the booklets are made up of 14 coupons that include deals such as S$1 discounts for best-selling 7-Eleven brand items, a $1 discount on two Wall’s Teh Tarik Sandwiches, a $1 discount on one Guardian hand sanitiser, among others.

You can also use the $1 voucher in the same transaction as a coupon.

Each purchase will also allow customers to take part in a lucky draw to win Apple products and vouchers.

Read also: