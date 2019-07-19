7-Eleven is giving $7,111 in college fund money to a baby born on 7/11 at 7:11 p.m.

caption The 7-Eleven baby. source 7-Eleven

7-Eleven pledged $7,111 in college money to a couple after their baby was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces.

Johntez Brown and Rachel Langford gave birth to their daughter J’Aime in St Louis, Missouri.

The company found out about her birth through a local report in St Louis, 7-Eleven spokesperson Christina Figg told INSIDER.

When a St. Louis couple gave birth to a baby at 7:11 p.m. on July 7, weighing exactly seven pounds and 11 ounces, 7-Eleven naturally wanted to celebrate.

The popular convenience store chain has pledged $7,111 in college fund seed money and newborn basics – including diapers and 7-Eleven onesies – to parents Johntez Brown and Rachel Langford after the birth of their daughter J’Aime, Christina Figg, a spokesperson for 7-Eleven, told INSIDER in an email.

caption The 7-Eleven baby. source 7 Eleven

Figg called J’Aime “7-Eleven’s future best customer ever,” adding that she and the company couldn’t believe the news.

Brown and Langford celebrated their baby girl’s newfound fame, proudly posting a video showing a news report about her birth playing on a television in the hospital.

“Look at my baby on tv already,” Brown wrote in the post. “#Greatness.”

Social media users have since offered their interpretations of the repeating numbers as well.

“All them 7s her lucky number already,” Tiara Pruitt wrote on Facebook.

“Those numbers mean something,” Crishana Marie suggested on Facebook. “They’re called angel numbers and it’s probably not the first time you’ve seen them and just ignored them.”