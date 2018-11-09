7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend, including the one with Chris Pine’s full-frontal scene

caption Chris Pine stars in Netflix’s latest original movie. source Netflix

“Outlaw King” (2018) — A Netflix Original

caption The movie isn’t great, but Chris Pine is. source Netflix

Netflix description: In 14th-century Scotland, Robert the Bruce claims the crown and leads a fierce uprising to win back the country’s independence from English rule.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 100%

This new Netflix film isn’t great, but it’s worth watching for the steamy sex scene in which Chris Pine goes full frontal that people have been talking about since its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. It’s boring compared to most historical dramas, but Pine does his best and proves he’s a fit for the genre. Next time, we just hope it’s a better movie.

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (2004)

caption Chris Pine is also in the “Princess Diaries” sequel. source Walt Disney Pictures

Netflix description: As the newly crowned princess of the tiny European country of Genovia, teen Mia Thermopolis learns an arranged marriage may be in store for her.

Critic score: 25%

Audience score: 59%

This movie has it all: Chris Pine (again!), an unexplained Stan Lee cameo, and a screenplay by the unstoppable but not-famous-at-the-time Shonda Rhimes. It is a silly kids movie, but it’s worth revisiting, especially considering the success of everyone involved.

“Stardust” (2007)

caption Claire Danes and Charlie Cox stared in this fantasy film. source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: To win his true love’s heart, wide-eyed Tristan Thorn journeys to a forbidden realm to retrieve a star that has taken human form. Critic score: 76% Audience score: 86% “Stardust” came out in 2007, a great year for movies, which is why it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. It captures the whimsical spirit of the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, and it has a seriously magical cast: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox (Netflix’s “Daredevil”!), Robert De Niro, Mark Strong, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Peter O’Toole. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who later went on to direct “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” and the “Kingsman” movies.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)

caption Steve Spielberg’s film is a classic. source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: As inexplicable events baffle experts worldwide, a UFO-obsessed man is drawn to a mysterious mountain that leads to a life-changing encounter.

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 85%

This film came out over 40 years ago, and it hasn’t aged a bit. It still feels just as fresh and thrilling as the most innovative films released today, which is a huge testament to director Steven Spielberg. If you’ve never seen the movie, it’s required viewing for anyone who likes movies. And if you have seen it, revisit the magic.

“Anna Karenina” (2012)

caption “Anna Karenina” is one of many period dramas starring Kiera Knightley. source Focus Features

Netflix description: In the 19th century, a beautiful but married Russian aristocrat enters into a forbidden love affair with the well-heeled Count Vronsky.

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 50%

People love director Joe Wright and Kiera Knightley’s previous collaboration in 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice,” so this visually stunning drama based on the Russian novel has gotten overlooked all these years. But it’s a gem, and Knightley does some of her best work in it.

“The English Patient” (1996)

caption Ralph Fiennes played the romantic lead years before he started portraying Lord Voldemort. source Miramax

Netflix description: Ralph Fiennes stars as a horribly burned pilot who recounts a tale of doomed romance to the nurse tending to him in this World War II era drama.

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 83%

This epic romance and adventure film, which runs nearly three hours, isn’t as great as everyone thought it was when it came out. But it’s still a gorgeous, beautifully shot film and one of the best from the ’90s.

“Julie & Julia” (2009)

caption Meryl Streep got an Oscar nomination for her role. source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: In this heartwarming tale, Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook.

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 70%

This fun little movie is cliche and at times cheesy, but it features four of the most precious actors on planet Earth: Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Amy Adams, and Chris Messina. It’s a light, feel-good movie that will put you in a good mood, and it doesn’t require too much work to do so.