7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Baby Groot is the true star of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II,” which is on Netflix right now. source Disney

To make choosing what movie to watch on Netflix easier, every week we go through Netflix’s current catalog to deliver you a short list of movies that are worth staying inside to watch, no matter how nice it is outside.

We select a few that have come onto Netflix recently, and mix in a couple of movies that have been streaming for a while that you might have missed.

From critically acclaimed historical dramas “Carol” and “Atonement,” to Marvel standout “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” these are some great movies on Netflix right now that you can watch this weekend.

Here are 7 movies on Netflix you should definitely check out:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

source Marvel

Netflix description: The ragtag, wisecracking band of miscreants known as the Guardians of the Galaxy return to unravel the mystery of Peter “Star Lord” Quill’s origins.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88%

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” isn’t quite as endearing as the 2014 original, but it’s quick-witted heroes, stunning visuals, and a surprising twist with Star-Lord’s dad live up to expectations. Plus, there’s Baby Groot.

“Up in the Air” (2009)

source IMDB

Netflix description: Ryan Bingham flies around the country firing employees on behalf of companies, but he faces losing his job he savors to recent college grad Natalie.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79%

This cute and clever movie with great performances from George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, and then-newcomer Anna Kendrick expertly balances laugh-out-loud comedy with heartache.

“13 Going on 30” (2004)

source Sony

Netflix description: When a geeky teen’s birthday party goes awry and she makes a wish that she could be 30, she wakes up to discover she’s flash-forwarded 17 years.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70%

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo star in this delightful romantic comedy that was a love letter to the 80s years before “Stranger Things” was a thing. The movie really showcases Garner’s comedic chops, and features Ruffalo reluctantly doing the “Thriller” dance. It also stars rom-com queen Judy Greer and Andy Serkis.

“Ghostbusters” (1984)

source Columbia

Netflix description: Parapsychologists create a business exterminating ghouls and hobgoblins — and end up facing one killer demon in a cellist’s apartment.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88%

“Ghostbusters” is Bill Murray at his best, and is perhaps one of the best action comedies ever made. Unlike many comedies out of the 1980s, this one has aged well.

“Magic Mike” (2012)

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: Veteran male stripper Magic Mike introduces a new dancer known as the Kid to the pleasers – and perils – of their profession.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 60%

Many turn their heads at “Magic Mike,” but it’s a lot more than what it seems. Is it a movie about male strippers? Yes. But it’s also a compelling drama with smart twists and stellar performances.

“Carol” (2015)

source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: A wealthy married woman and a female department store clerk begin a forbidden affair in the 1950s that leads to both heartache and liberating joy.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73%

“Carol” is a stunning movie. It’s stylish (from the unique cinematography to the sets and costumes), has wonderful performances from Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and Kyle Chandler, and tells an important story of the obstacles women faced in the 1950s.

“Atonement” (2007)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: Young Briony fingers a young man for a crime after she discovers a lustful letter and witnesses a sexual encounter between him and her sister.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80%

“Atonement” tells a great, sweeping romance, all while looking and sounding good. The performances make this movie truly great, when it might’ve been dull if anyone else was in front of the screen. Keira Knightley and James McAvoy do some of their best work to date in this, and the film introduced the world to a 13-year-old actress named Saoirse Ronan.