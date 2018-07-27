7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

Is selecting a movie to watch on Netflix a struggle for you? Thankfully, we’re here to make sure you spend more time watching movies than choosing them.

Every week, we look through what’s available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently came to Netflix (like the slew of A24’s early films) and some have been available for awhile – you might have just missed them because Netflix’s algorithm thought you wouldn’t like them.

From the visually-stunning sci-fi film “Ex Machina” to the absurdist satire “Spring Breakers,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“Ex Machina” (2014)

source A24

Netflix description: A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

“Ex Machina” is one of the most intelligent and thought-provoking sci-fi films in decades, and it was the perfect outlet for Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac to display their talents – particularly Isaac, whose dancing scene in this film instantly became iconic.

“An Education” (2009)

source Sony Pictures Classics

Netflix description: Jenny’s Oxford-bound teen life is a bore in 1961 London, until she’s immersed in the beguiling but hazardous world of a much-older man.

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 80%

This lovely period film, which put Carey Mulligan’s name out there, takes a disturbing turn that you won’t expect, but it’s still a great movie with incredible performances that’s paired perfectly with a rainy day.

“The Conjuring” (2013)

Netflix description: Based on true events, this spine-chiller tells the story of a New England family who begins having encounters with spirits in their farmhouse.

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 82%

“The Conjuring” was so well-received with critics and audiences that is sparked an entire franchise. A truly talented cast plus traditional scares and a bit of humor make this better than most horror. The movie also triggered a Renaissance of horror films, with excellent movies following it in the past five years including “It Follows,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Hereditary.”

“Bee Movie” (2007)

Netflix description: Barry, a worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey, sues humans when he learns they’ve been stealing bees’ nectar all along.

Critic score: 51%

Audience score: 53%

More meme than movie – despite the fact that it has the word movie in its title – “Bee Movie” is not particularly good, but it will help you understand the inspiration behind very popular memes that have made the internet a better place. And you’ll finally know what Jerry Seinfeld would look like if he were a bee.

“Spring Breakers” (2012)

source A24

Netflix description: After four college girls rob a restaurant to fund their spring break in Florida, they get entangled with a weird dude with his own criminal agenda.

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 38%

“Spring Breakers” is campy with a purpose that gets lost pretty quickly into the movie. But it’s still a fun, absurd commentary on the culture at the time. The movie didn’t come out that long ago, but it’s been long enough that it’s quite fascinating to see how much things have changed.

“Bangkok Dangerous” (2008)

source Lionsgate

Netflix description: When coldblooded assassin Joe begins to question his violent ways, he refuses to carry out his assignment and sparks a war with his former client.

Critic score: 8%

Audience score: 26%

This movie is dull, from the dialogue to the performances to its cinematography, which makes an episode of “The X-Files” look bright and colorful. But it stars Nicolas Cage, who at least tries to bring some excitement to the movie. Watch this one while you’re trying to get stuff done: definitely don’t sit down and pay attention to it, unless you want to fall asleep.

“The Kissing Booth” (2018 — a Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Critic score: 13%

Audience score: 69%

Watch this movie if you want to get in touch with what teens today love: it is one of the most rewatched movie on Netflix. From its story (which has some blatant sexism) to performances, it’s a mess, but you won’t be able to resist this teen rom-com.