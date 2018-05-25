7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Cargo,” starring Martin Freeman, is a new Netflix original zombie movie. source Netflix

No plans over the holiday weekend?

With an extra day off, you’ll have plenty of time to stay inside to watch movies.

To make your decisions on what to watch a lot faster, we look through Netflix’s selection each week and and pick seven movies you should watch.

We select a few that have come on the service recently and mix in a couple available movies that you might have missed. We also tell you why you should watch them, and provide the Netflix synopsis and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

From the hilarious female-led Netflix original “Ibiza” to the historical thriller “The Imitation Game,” these are wonderful movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out:

“Ibiza” (2018) — a Netflix original

Netflix description: When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgment, falls for a hot DJ.

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: N/A

“Ibiza” is a hilarious movie that takes advantage of gross-out comedy cliches rather than shying away from them, and that’s what makes it so great. The three female leads (Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson, and Vanessa Bayer) are excellently cast as quirky but somehow relatable characters, and Richard Madden (AKA Robb Stark, RIP) plays an EDM DJ.

“The Imitation Game” (2014)

Netflix description: During World War II, a gay mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the Germans’ notorious Enigma code.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 91%

This important and not-often-told story is one everyone should know. It’s very well-paced for a historical drama, and Benedict Cumberbatch (who earned his first Oscar nomination for the role) is fantastic, as is Keira Knightley.

“Cargo” (2018) — a Netflix original

Netflix description: Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter.

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 71%

Critics are praising “Cargo” for inserting some solid and quite unexpected character-driven drama into a zombie movie, a genre that’s been slightly overdone throughout the years. Martin Freeman is great in it, and it’s one of the best and most exciting original movies Netflix has released.

“Blood Diamond” (2006)

Netflix description: In war-ravaged Sierra Leone, a diamond smuggler offers to reunite a local fisherman with his family in exchange for a gigantic gem he discovered.

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 90%

Most people remember “Blood Diamond” as the movie that robbed Leonardo DiCaprio of what should’ve been his first Oscar for his work in “The Departed.” Instead of being nominated for the latter, he was nominated for this action-packed drama where he does a distracting accent. Despite its flaws, it’s still a good movie that’s worth revisiting.

“Sleeping with Other People” (2015)

Netflix description: Many years after hooking up in college, two people cross paths and realize they are both serial philanderers who need each other’s help to reform.

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 56%

This sweet but also incredibly sad comedy captures love in the modern era, and how relationships can change over time. It has funny and sometimes powerful performances from its leads, “Glow’s” Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis.

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

Netflix description: When an earth-shattering quake kills both of his parents, a young brontosaurus named Littlefoot teams up with other orphaned dinosaurs to survive.

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 78%

“The Land Before Time” is a classic that’s always worth rewatching, no matter how long it’s been. It will make you cry, laugh, and remember how scared you were of the evil T-Rex Sharp Tooth, who is actually still pretty scary as an adult. Littlefoot and friends are an absolute delight and even if you didn’t grow up with this movie, you’ll enjoy it because of the cute orphaned dinosaurs.

“Kicking and Screaming” (1995)

Netflix description: When Phil Weston takes a job coaching his son’s soccer team, it pits him against his ultra-competitive father, who coaches an opposing team.

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 76%

This is the first of writer-director Noah Baumbach’s films and it captures his style well. It’s not his strongest, because he’s gotten much better over time. But it’s quite interesting to see just how much he’s improved over the past two decades as a writer and a filmmaker. This is a coming-of-age story that, though it’s 20 years old, is surprisingly relevant to the experiences and anxieties of young recent college grads everywhere.

BONUS! “Tig Notaro: Happy to be Here” (2018) — a Netflix original

Netflix description: Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions, and more.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

Notaro has had an incredible journey in past few years that she’s never been shy to open up about on stage. While she’s spent the past tragic few years of stand-up discussing breast cancer and the loss of her mother, this special focuses more on the joy and her life as a mother of two kids, with some great jokes about how often she gets mistaken for a man.