7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

source Universal

It’s finally the weekend, and since you’re probably still tired from celebrating the Fourth of July, you might want some relaxing binge-watching time.

Thankfully we’re here to help you figure out what to watch for your next movie marathon. Every week, we look through Netflix’s collection to recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently joined Netflix, and some have been available for while – you probably just didn’t notice.

From the dinosaur thriller “Jurassic Park” to Disney’s “The Princess Diaries,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: A multimillionaire unveils a theme park where visitors can see live dinosaurs, but an employee tampers with the security system and the dinos escape.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 91%

“Jurassic Park” is not just one of the best action movies ever made – it’s one of the best movies ever made. While it is very 90s, its story, characters, and even its special effects – which are still stunning – transcend time. And even if you’ve seen the movie dozens of times, you’ll experience the thrills as if you’re seeing it for the first time.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006)

source Disney

Netflix description: Happy-go-lucky troublemaker Capt. Jack Sparrow works his way out of a blood debt with the ghostly Davy Jones, hoping to avoid eternal damnation.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 72%

The second movie in this franchise, like all of the other sequels that came after it, lacks the magic of the first. And while “Dead Man’s Chest” is long and filled with pointless shenanigans, it’s still fun, well-cast, and is a perfect movie to stay in and watch on a too-hot-to-go-outside summer weekend.

“Meet the Parents” (2000)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: Greg Focker is ready to marry his girlfriend, but before he pops the question, he must win over her formidable father, a humorless former CIA agent.

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 79%

Unlike a lot of comedies from this era, “Meet the Parents” still holds up. It stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, who do an incredible job hating each other. The movie marks De Niro’s best comedic performance ever. It’s also a worthwhile rewatch. If you haven’t seen it in a while, there are a lot of subtle jokes you could have missed when you were younger.

“The Princess Diaries” (2001)

source Buena Vista Pictures

Netflix description: The life of gawky social outcast Mia Thermopolis changes drastically after learning that she’s the heir to a tiny European principality’s throne.

Critic score: 47%

Audience score: 68%

Despite being wrapped in cliches, “The Princess Diaries” is a sweet, funny kids movie thanks to Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway, who have great chemistry and really went for it. This movie will make you feel good and nostalgic.

“Blue Valentine” (2010)

source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: As Cindy and Dean muddle through their languishing marriage, they hearken back to the golden days when life was filled with possibility and romance.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 77%

This isn’t a feel-good movie at all, but it has some romance before it takes a turn. This dark examination of a once-great relationship turned sour has some of the best performances from Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams to date.

“Hot Fuzz” (2007)

source Universal

Netflix description: A top London cop is assigned to investigate a seemingly sleepy town, which suddenly starts to stir with a series of grisly “accidents.”

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 89%

“Hot Fuzz” is one of the best action comedies ever made, and it’s also more than that. It’s a biting satire of the buddy cop film, that isn’t quite huge anymore, but dominated Hollywood in the 80s and 90s. What makes it so great is that it all comes from a love of the genre it’s making fun of.

“Dead Poets Society” (1989)

source Touchstone Pictures

Netflix description: At a stuffy New England prep school, an unconventional teacher inspires students to view their studies and lives from a more meaningful perspective.

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 92%

No matter how hard you try, it’s difficult to hate this movie and hold back your tears. It’s one of the best performances from Robin Williams, who broke every expectation people had at the time, because he didn’t rely on any of the comedy that made him famous, proving he was a skilled actor, too. You’ll also recognize some young but now familiar faces including Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, and Robert Sean Leonard.