7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

“Like Father” (2018) — A Netflix original

Netflix description: After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic advertising executive ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father.

Critic score: 56%

Audience score: N/A

“Like Father” is as cliche as it looks. But its stars, which include Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, and Seth Rogen carry the movie and make it more powerful and exciting than it would be with anyone else.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001)

Netflix description: From the idyllic shire of the Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 95%

The visual effects in this incredible movie, which is one of the best book to film adaptations ever made, are still quite stunning. If you haven’t seen it in a while, now’s your chance.

“Steel Magnolias” (1989)

Netflix description: In this bittersweet drama, a close-knit group of women congregates at a beauty parlor in a small Louisiana town to laugh, cry, and discuss life events.

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 89%

“Steel Magnolias” is as funny as it is heartbreaking, and gave Julia Roberts the chance to show off her acting skills. The movie is a career best for many involved including Sally Field and Dolly Parton.

“The Aviator” (2004)

Netflix description: Leonardo DiCaprio portrays eccentric tycoon Howard Hughes, who turned a small fortune into a massive one by building Hollywood and aviation empires.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 79%

This movie is long, but that’s fine. In addition to a great performance from Leonardo DiCaprio that proved that he was so much more than just a pretty boy, this movie has mind-blowing set and costume design and Cate Blanchett, who won an Oscar for her performance as Katharine Hepburn.

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (2004)

Netflix description: As the newly crowned princess of the tiny European country of Genovia, teen Mia Thermopolis learns an arranged marriage may be in store for her.

Critic score: 25%

Audience score: 59%

This movie has it all: Chris Pine, an unexplained Stan Lee cameo, and a screenplay by the unstoppable but not-famous-at-the-time Shonda Rhimes. It is a silly kids movie, but it’s worth revisiting, especially considering the success of everyone involved.

“Laggies” (2014)

Netflix description: Desperately clinging to her youth, 28-year-old Megan tells her boyfriend she’s attending a career seminar but hangs out with a teenage friend instead.

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 49%

This sweet little movie from A24 that quietly came and went in 2014 will go down in history as one of those rare Keira Knightley films that is not a period piece.

“Out of Sight” (1998)

Netflix description: Bank robber Jack plays a genteel game of cat-and-mouse with Karen, the stunning federal marshal he meets in the trunk of a getaway car.

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 74%

This clever and sexy movie, based on an Elmore Leonard novel, takes full advantage of George Clooney’s sparkling and steamy chemistry with Jennifer Lopez. This movie really helped Clooney bounce back from 1997’s disastrous “Batman & Robin.”