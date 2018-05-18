7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

source “The 40 Year Old Virgin”

Netflix has too much content, and that’s a great thing if you know exactly what you want to watch. But most of the time, it leads to hours of deciding out what to watch, instead of actually watching something.

Thankfully, we’re here make your streaming a little easier. Every week, we go through Netflix’s current inventory and select some movies that might spark your interest.

From Judd Apatow’s breakout hit “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” to the British royal drama “The Young Victoria,” these are some great movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here’s 7 movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend:

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005)

Netflix description: At age 40, there’s one thing Andy hasn’t done, and it’s really bothering the sex-obsessed guys at work, who set out to help him get laid.

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 84%

By the time “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (which still holds up) came out, Judd Apatow had already been working in the industry for years. But this movie put him on the map, and proved that his mix of gross-out comedy and emotional character arcs works on the big screen. It also gave Steve Carell a higher profile. When the movie came out, “The Office” had just aired its first season, and not a lot of people were watching yet.

“The Young Victoria” (2009)

Netflix description: Eighteen-year-old British royal Victoria ascends to the throne and is romanced by future husband Prince Albert in this lush period film.

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 74%

The plot is about exciting as you can imagine for a British royal family drama, but Emily Blunt’s performance carries “The Young Victoria” and proved that she could move beyond her small comedic role in “The Devil Wears Prada.” Rupert Friend and Paul Bettany are also really good in this, and there is a royal wedding this weekend, so you kind of have to watch it now.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001)

Netflix description: From the idyllic shire of Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 95%

The visual effects in the first “Lord of the Rings” movie have aged well, and so has the film itself. It’s a classic, bringing perfectly cast characters together only to rip them apart by the end. It’s long, so plan your day around it.

“Stardust” (2007)

Netflix description: To win his true love’s heart, wide-eyed Tristan Thorn journeys to a forbidden realm to retrieve a star that has taken human form.

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 86%

“Stardust” came out in 2007, a great year for movies, which is why it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. It captures the whimsical spirit of the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name and it has a seriously magical cast: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox (Netflix’s Daredevil!), Robert de Niro, Mark Strong, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Peter O’Toole. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who later went on to direct “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men: First Class,” and the “Kingsman” movies.

“Pocahontas” (1995)

Netflix description: A young American Indian girl tries to follow her heart and protect her tribe when settlers arrive and threaten the land she loves.

Critic score: 57%

Audience score: 64%

There was a time in Hollywood history when Mel Gibson, who is the voice of John Smith, was such a heartthrob that Disney hired him to be the voice for a love interest. “Pocahontas” isn’t the best Disney animated movie to come out of the 90s, but it does have some of the best songs that you’ll inadvertently sing along to at the top of your lungs.

“Deep Blue Sea” (1999)

Netflix description: Scientists conduct research on sharks, hoping for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But the tests go wrong, and the sharks are now deadlier than ever.

Critic score: 56%

Audience score: 38%

This very dumb but somehow thrilling story about killer sharks (that were made that way as a result of Alzheimer’s research?) is a laughable but fun 90s action movie that’s perfect if you’re looking for something with Samuel L. Jackson in it to have on while you fold your laundry.

Ali Wong “Hard Knock Wife” (2018)

Netflix description: She came. She shocked. She had a baby. Now she’s doing it all again, and she’s bitter as hell.

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 67%

In Ali Wong’s first career-changing Netflix special “Baby Cobra,” she is 7 months pregnant. In “Hard Knock Wife,” which premiered this week, Wong is pregnant again, and spends most of her time on stage making honest observations about her baby and being a working mother.