7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption 2013’s “The Spectacular Now,” starring Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller was one of A24’s first films. source A24

There are so many movies on Netflix that choosing one to watch is an agonizing decision that can take up your entire weekend.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. Every week, we look through what’s available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently came to Netflix, and some have been available for while – you probably just missed them.

From the bad but incredibly rewatchable “Troy” to “The Spectacular Now,” a sweet coming-of-age story that is one of A24’s first films, these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“The Spectacular Now” (2013)

source A24

Netflix description: Classmates Aimee and Sutter form an unlikely friendship, and after helping Aimee raise her social confidence, Sutter begins falling for his creation.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 76%

“The Spectacular Now,” which stars Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller, is a special coming-of-age story because it chooses honesty in its storytelling and characters instead of taking a easier, more studio-friendly route. It’s also one of A24’s first films, and helped establish how movies the Oscar-winning studio makes could change cinema.

“Hercules” (1997)

source Disney

Netflix description: The heavenly Hercules is stripped of his immortality and raised on Earth instead of Olympus, where he’s forced to take on Hades and assorted monsters.

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 75%

“Hercules” isn’t one of the Disney classics, but it has fun songs that will get stuck in your head for days. It also might subconsciously make you want to binge-watch “The O.C.”: Tate Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper on the Fox teen soap, is the voice of Hercules.

“Menace II Society”

source New Line

Netflix description: Sobering and incisive, this cautionary drama centers on an 18-year-old street tough facing a moral quandary while trying to turn his life around.

Critic score: 82%

Audience score: 93%

This drama, one of the most poignant films to come out of the 90s that isn’t talked about enough, follows a young man in the Los Angeles inner city. It’s honest and hard to watch because of it, but it’s an important story that will stick with you.

“Troy” (2004)

source Warner Bros

Netflix description: The love-struck Prince Paris of Troy kidnaps beauty Helen from her husband, setting the two nations on a collision course for war.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 73%

“Troy” tells a classic story with a all-star cast including Rose Byrne, Diane Kruger, Peter O’Toole, Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana, Brian Cox, and Brad Pitt with a pouty face. It’s not great, but it’s fun to watch this disaster unfold and laugh at all of the one-liners that were written by “Game of Thrones” creator and showrunner David Benioff.

“Obvious Child” (2014)

source Chris Teague via Sundance Institute

Netflix description: After being fired from her job dumped by her cheating boyfriend, a comedian has a one-night stand. Weeks later, she finds out she’s pregnant.

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 72%

Instead of avoiding the subject, “Obvious Child” tells the story of a woman who decides to have an abortion head-on. Everything that leads up to it is sweet, funny, and unapologetic. Jenny Slate and Jack Lacy have incredible chemistry and make compelling leads, so the movie will make you wonder why they’re not starring in seven Netflix rom-coms this year.

“Love Actually” (2003)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 72%

Contrary to what you’re probably thinking, it doesn’t actually have to be Christmas time for you to watch “Love Actually.” Love actually is all around at other times of year, such as this weekend!

“Spanglish” (2004)

source Columbia

Netflix description: When a rich LA family hires a beautiful Mexican housekeeper, everyone’s life is upended in hilariously zany ways in this comedy of manners and mayhem.

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: 60%

The story is a bit cliche, but it’s sweet and heartfelt thanks it its performances, especially Tea Leoni and Paz Vega, who you won’t be able to look away from for a second. “Spanglish” is also one of Adam Sandler’s best performances, because it is dramatic but allows him to be funny.