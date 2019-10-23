7 in 10 Singaporeans buy new clothes once every 6 months – but most don’t even care if it’s sustainably made

Saving the environment may be at the top of this generation’s to-do list, but the issue of climate change is so complex that many people may not even be aware of how their lifestyle choices are impacting the world.

And it’s not just about single-use plastics or vehicle and industry carbon emissions.

Worth over a trillion dollars, the global apparel industry is one of the less obvious but major contributors to climate change.

Business Insider has reported that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of all carbon emissions. It also results in ocean pollution with microplastics, and according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, uses some 93 billion cubic metres of water – enough to meet the needs of five million people – annually.

It doesn’t help that the rise of fast fashion encourages consumers to buy and get rid of apparel at alarming rates.

According to a Business Insider article, 85 per cent of all textiles are brought to the dump each year. UNCTAD further estimates that every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned.

In Singapore, a new survey has found that while as many as 60 per cent of Singaporeans are aware of fashion’s impact on the environment, most do not do anything to change the way they shop for clothes.

The YouGov survey commissioned by DBS found that seven in 10 Singaporeans do not make sure that the clothes they buy are sustainably made and sourced.

The main barriers to changing consumption behaviour were identified as cost (35 per cent), apathy (25 per cent) and a lack of variety and style (18 per cent).

According to DBS, seven in 10 Singaporeans buy new clothes at least once every. six months

There is one consolation though: 70 per cent of the 1,060 consumers surveyed said they were open to recycling, swapping or upcycling their clothes if “given the right nudge”.

To raise awareness on the issue, DBS said it had launched an augmented reality game called “Fashion Slowdown” on the Facebook app. The game requires users to blink, and urges players to host a clothes swap or sell their old clothes online.

The bank has also based the fourth episode of its mini-series Sparks season two on the real life story of Sissi Chao, the 27-year-old founder of REmakeHub. The Shanghai-based social enterprise is dedicated to addressing waste pollution in the fashion industry, through solutions such as recycling and making fashion apparel out of waste.

Karen Ngui, managing director and head of group strategic marketing and communications at DBS, urged consumers to make small changes in their behaviour for a collective difference.

“Each and every one of us has a responsibility to do our part, be it in big ways or small everyday ways, to reduce our carbon footprint,” she said, adding that the community can “reduce, reuse, recycle and adopt more socially-conscious, environmentally-friendly consumption habits”.

DBS said that over 200 of its staff swapped over 200kg of clothing at its first-ever clothes swap event in March this year. According to the bank, that is equivalent to saving more than 375,000 litres of water. A second run of the event is slated to happen for employees in October.

Fashion waste is one of four sustainability interest groups established by the bank earlier this year. The other three interest pillars are food, plastic and paper waste.

