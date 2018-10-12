7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption The 90s movie “Cruel Intentions” is a great weekend movie. source Columbia Pictures

Choosing a movie to watch on Netflix shouldn’t be a struggle.

Every week, we look through what’s available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend. Some of our selections recently came to Netflix, and others have been available for a while.

From Netflix’s new original drama “The Kindergarten Teacher” to the 90s classic “Blade,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“The Kindergarten Teacher” (2018) — a Netflix Original

Netflix description: Convinced that one of her young students is a prodigy, teacher Lisa becomes obsessed with nurturing his talent — despite his father’s objections.

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 80%

This movie is worth watching for Gyllenhaal’s performance alone, as she beautifully captures a character that can be very hard to watch in a sympathetic way.

“Blade” (1998)

Netflix description: Vampire Blade and his mentor battle a vampire rebel who plans to take over the outdated vampire council and resurrect voracious blood god La Magra.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 78%

The plot is lame, but the action is quite thrilling, and Wesley Snipes is great. While “Blade” is a bit cheesy, it’s still a classic 90s action movie that’s perfect for your lazy weekend binge session.

“Cruel Intentions” (1999)

Netflix description: Quenching a thirst for dangerous games, a promiscuous teen challenges her stepbrother to deflower their headmaster’s daughter before summer ends.

Critic score: 48%

Audience score: 81%

Like “Blade,” “Cruel Intentions” is, at its heart, a dumb movie – but it’s a 90s classic nonetheless. If you didn’t grow up with this movie, it’s still exciting to see Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe very young and trying their hardest to sell their so-bad-it’s-good dialogue.

“Shrek” (2001)

Netflix description: On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 90%

“Shrek” was revolutionary for its time: a kids movie that made fun of kids movies. And it still works today, and is worth rewatching if it’s been a while. It is seriously funny, and it’s a shame the terrible sequels continued a story that should’ve remained a standalone.

“Doom” (2005)

Netflix description: A special ops squad investigating a distress signal from a distant planet discovers that mutant aliens have already wiped out most of the population.

Critic score: 19%

Audience score: 34%

The performances and action sequences are terrible. But the Rock’s charisma keeps it going and it really shows why he became the major movie star that he is today.

“Scream 4” (2011)

Netflix description: Perennial survivor Sidney Prescott, now a successful self-help author, returns to her hometown of Woodsboro in the fourth act of the Scream franchise.

Critic score: 59%

Audience score: 55%

No matter how hard anyone tries, the first “Scream” cannot be outdone. But with a mix of the original and a fresh cast and a little more thought into the horror elements than the other sequels, which played up the comedy in the worst way, this one is close enough to capturing the spirit of the original “Scream.”

“New York Minute” (2004)

Netflix description: When bickering teenage twins accidentally land in the middle of a criminal operation, they’ll have to work together to get themselves out of trouble.

Critic score: 11%

Audience score: 47%

If you were a fan of the Olsen twin movies as a kid, you should definitely revisit this one, which was their first to get a theatrical release. If not, you can skip it.