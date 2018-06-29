7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Luke Skywalker is not pleased with “The Last Jedi” haters. source Lucasfilm

Zero plans this weekend? No problem.

It’s going to be hot, so you’ll probably want to watch some movies with the air conditioning on. To make that easier, every week we comb through Netflix’s selection to find you a handful of movies that are great choices for your weekend.

We select a few that have come onto the service recently and mix in a couple of favorites from the catalog you might have missed.

From the simultaneously loved and despised “The Last Jedi” to the stunning 90s children’s movie “A Little Princess,” these are awesome movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are 7 movies on Netflix you should definitely check out:

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Netflix description: As the remnants of the Resistance flee Kylo Ren and the First Order, Rey seeks out Luke Skywalker – but he wants nothing more to do with the Force.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 46%

A lot of people hate this movie because of Rian Johnson’s experimentation with the Force, but it’s great, and it’s one of the best Star Wars films ever made. It has Porgs. It has fish nuns. It’s visually stunning and yes, that includes the shirtless Kylo Ren scene.

“Wanted” (2008)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger.

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 69%

It’s over-the-top in every way, from its performances to the very bloody violence and camera placement. But it’s a whole lot of fun, and its star James McAvoy, who was at the early stages of his rising career when the movie came out, just rolls with it and has a good time, which helps make it all more enjoyable than it should be.

“A Little Princess” (1995)

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: With her father fighting in World War I, young Sara enrolls in boarding school and clashes with a headmistress who tries to stifle her self-worth.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 88%

“A Little Princess” was legendary director Alfonso Cuarón’s first feature film produced in the United States. It is a classic story that Cuarón projected all of his magic onto. It’s over 20 years old now, but it’s still visionary. It also stars a young Liam Cunningham, who you’ll recognize as Davos from “Game of Thrones.”

“A Star Is Born” (1976)

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: In this recut personally supervised by Barbra Streisand, a gifted songbird’s marriage to an aging rocker falls apart as her star rises and his falls.

Critic score: 31%

Audience score: 69%

This movie is a bit slow, but showcases how powerful Barbra Streisand’s presence is. It’s also fun to revisit the 70s with a movie that was actually made in the 70s.

“Mortal Kombat” (1995)

source New Line Cinema

Netflix description: To save the planet, a team of handpicked noble fighters faces down the minions of an evil emperor in a deadly, fantastical combat tournament.

Critic score: 34%

Audience score: 58%

Is this movie great? No. It’s not even good at any moment for any reason. But it pretty much sums up terrible 90s action, and is so bad you can’t look away.

“Benji” (2018) — a Netflix original

source Netflix

Netflix description: A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 81%

Nostalgic, cute, and actually quite dramatic, Benji is a delightful little movie about an adorable dog that doesn’t get too preachy. It also helps that the starring dog is, quite honestly, a great actor.

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: On the Greek isle of Kalokairi, a single mom goes into a tizzy when her bride-to-be daughter invites three of Mom’s ex-lovers to the wedding.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 66%

Come for the ABBA songs, stay for Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. The film’s sequel, “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again” comes out July 20, so it’s time to get yourself prepared.

BONUS: “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” (2018) — a Netflix original

source Netflix

Netflix description: Australian comic Hannah Gadsby reshapes standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality, and childhood turmoil.

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 100%

This radical and groundbreaking special will certainly pave the way for a generation of comedians. Hannah Gadsby sucks the audience in with her charming one liners and simultaneously rips their hearts out with striking observations about her real-life experiences particularly as a lesbian who grew up where homosexuality was illegal until 1997.