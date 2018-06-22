7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

It’s officially the first weekend of summer, and we’re here to help you with your binge-watching plans, in case you’re the kind of person that prefers air conditioning to the heat.

Every week, we comb through Netflix’s selection to find you a handful of movies to watch over the weekend.

We select a few that have come onto the service within the past week and mix in a couple of old favorites you might have missed.

From rom-com “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” to indie hit “Tangerine,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should definitely check out or revisit (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores and why you should watch):

“Us & Them” (2018) — a Netflix original

source netflix

Netflix description: Two strangers meet on a train and form a bond that evolves over the years. After a separation, they reconnect and reflect on their love for each other.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

This love story spans over a decade, and captures the evolution of a romantic relationship perfectly but in a unique, whimsical way.

“The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” (2009)

source Lionsgate

Netflix description: When a deal with the devil comes due, the immortal Doctor Parnassus must renegotiate the pact to save his daughter and right the wrongs of his past.

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 60%

This was Heath Ledger’s last film. It also stars Andrew Garfield (before he was famous), Christopher Plummer, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, Jude Law, and Tom Waits. Imaginative but a bit messy narratively, this dark Terry Gilliam film perfectly represents his aesthetic, and is very reminiscent of his earlier work.

“Just Friends” (2005)

source New Line

Netflix description: Years after high school, a once-portly nice guy comes home for the holidays and reunites with a former crush he still has feelings for.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 71%

This slapstick comedy starring Ryan Reynolds turned him into the star he is because he carries the movie. It’s slightly stupid, but just good enough that it’s worth revisiting if you haven’t seen it in a while.

“Tangerine” (2015)

source Magnolia Pictures

Netflix description: Fresh out of a stint in jail, transgender prostitute Sin-Dee and her pal Alexandra hit the crazy streets of LA to get revenge on her fickle pimp.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 75%

Celebrate pride month with “Tangerine,” an energetic film about a transgender woman, which was shot on iPhones. It’s funny, but also shines an important light on an underrepresented community in entertainment.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: A player bets his co-workers he can make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days. But he bets on the wrong girl – a writer with her own agenda.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 77%

This movie isn’t great, but it was made to watch on a lazy weekend since it has a plot you can predict, Matthew McConaughey before he won an Oscar, and a female protagonist who works at a women’s magazine.

“Tarzan” (1999)

source Walt Disney Studios

Netflix description: After being shipwrecked off the African coast, a lone child grows up in the wild, and is destined to become lord of the jungle.

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 75%

“Tarzan” is one of the most underrated Disney animated films. The 2D animation plays with shadows and incredibly detailed settings unlike any other that came before it. Also, every single Phil Collins song on the soundtrack is good.

“Before We Go” (2015)

source RADiUS

Netflix description: When a young wife is robbed before boarding a train to Boston, she meets a free-spirited musician who stays with her on the adventure of a lifetime.

Critic score: 21%

Audience score: 55%

Before Captain America got his fugitive beard and a massive upper body, Chris Evans had a beard and a less massive upper body in this 2015 romantic indie, which he directed. The movie isn’t perfect, but it’s a charming, thoughtful, and pretty accurate depiction of a random night in New York City.