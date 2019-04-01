7 of the best April Fools’ pranks brands played on Singaporeans today

Food delivery service Foodpanda trolled media outlets with news that it was launching a jet-ski delivery service, complete with convincing photos. Foodpanda

On April 1, if anything on Facebook makes you do a double take, think again about whether it’s real.

Business Insider rounded up seven of the most entertaining April Fool’s pranks that brands played on netizens on Monday, ranging from the somewhat-obvious to the downright devious:

#1: Durex’s mala-flavoured fish skin condoms

The condom brand entertained its Singapore following with cheeky news of its mala-flavoured condom. Mala is a numbing Chinese sauce made of peppercorns, chillies and spices, and is a popular hotpot soup base.

The condom claimed to be made entirely of fish skin, a popular hotpot ingredient.

Durex’s post was shared nearly 8,000 times, with many users leaving punny comments about having a hot time.

#2: Foodpanda’s delivery by jet skis

Foodpanda

Food delivery company Foodpanda sent out a press release on March 27 announcing its new jet ski delivery, claiming it would reduce delivery times from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

Some media outlets fell for the dud, reporting that an initial group of 300 riders had undergone a 30-hour training programme to be certified jet-ski riders. To be fair, Foodpanda did say the scheme would start on April 1.

#3: GrabFood’s delivery to Malaysia by helicopter

Across the causeway, ride-hailing app Grab also got involved in food delivery hijinks with its fake GrabFoodCopter service. It promised to use helicopters to deliver dishes across the border to Malaysians craving “the Singaporean versions of Malaysian food favourites”.

The company even claimed it had recruited 1,500 beta-testers for the service.

#4: Deliveroo’s ban on all pizza crust options

It seems April Fool’s is popular with food delivery services. Deliveroo also pranked customers with an announcement that it was removing pizza crust options from its app following millions of customer complaints, especially from London, Paris and Singapore.

The company even referred to its customers as “crustomers”.

#5: Milk-tea flavoured bread from Sunshine Bakeries

Bubble-tea crazy Singaporeans were distraught to find that they couldn’t actually get their hands on Sunshine’s milk tea flavoured bread, which it revealed as its April Fools’ prank.

The company even included various sugar level options for it.

Disappointed netizens called it a “heartbreaking” prank, and many begged the brand to make the product a reality. One commenter said she went to NTUC in hopes of buying the bread.

Facebook screenshot

#6: Laksa-flavoured milk from NutriSoy and chilli crab black tea from LiHO

Apart from food, brands also launched prank drinks, with NutriSoy announcing a Laska-flavoured milk, which it claimed had four times more calcium than an actual bowl of noodles.

Bubble tea brand LiHO also unveiled a chilli crab-flavoured tea, topped with a dollop of chilli crab sauce.

The drink would give customers “a tingling sensation” in the throat, it said.

#7: An underground link between Beauty World MRT and Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Much like the bubble tea loaf, this prank left several hopeful students crushed after other commenters pointed out that news of a link between the campus and the nearest MRT was not real.

This isn’t the first time the polytechnic has pranked its students so savagely. In 2015, it successfully duped many students into believing it would flatten the hilly ground on which the campus sits.

