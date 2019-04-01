7 of the best April Fools’ pranks brands played on Singaporeans today

- Foodpanda
On April 1, if anything on Facebook makes you do a double take, think again about whether it’s real.
Business Insider rounded up seven of the most entertaining April Fool’s pranks that brands played on netizens on Monday, ranging from the somewhat-obvious to the downright devious:
#1: Durex’s mala-flavoured fish skin condoms
The condom brand entertained its Singapore following with cheeky news of its mala-flavoured condom. Mala is a numbing Chinese sauce made of peppercorns, chillies and spices, and is a popular hotpot soup base.
The condom claimed to be made entirely of fish skin, a popular hotpot ingredient.
Durex’s post was shared nearly 8,000 times, with many users leaving punny comments about having a hot time.
#2: Foodpanda’s delivery by jet skis
Food delivery company Foodpanda sent out a press release on March 27 announcing its new jet ski delivery, claiming it would reduce delivery times from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.
Some media outlets fell for the dud, reporting that an initial group of 300 riders had undergone a 30-hour training programme to be certified jet-ski riders. To be fair, Foodpanda did say the scheme would start on April 1.
#3: GrabFood’s delivery to Malaysia by helicopter
Across the causeway, ride-hailing app Grab also got involved in food delivery hijinks with its fake GrabFoodCopter service. It promised to use helicopters to deliver dishes across the border to Malaysians craving “the Singaporean versions of Malaysian food favourites”.
The company even claimed it had recruited 1,500 beta-testers for the service.
#4: Deliveroo’s ban on all pizza crust options
It seems April Fool’s is popular with food delivery services. Deliveroo also pranked customers with an announcement that it was removing pizza crust options from its app following millions of customer complaints, especially from London, Paris and Singapore.
The company even referred to its customers as “crustomers”.
#5: Milk-tea flavoured bread from Sunshine Bakeries
Bubble-tea crazy Singaporeans were distraught to find that they couldn’t actually get their hands on Sunshine’s milk tea flavoured bread, which it revealed as its April Fools’ prank.
The company even included various sugar level options for it.
Disappointed netizens called it a “heartbreaking” prank, and many begged the brand to make the product a reality. One commenter said she went to NTUC in hopes of buying the bread.
#6: Laksa-flavoured milk from NutriSoy and chilli crab black tea from LiHO
Apart from food, brands also launched prank drinks, with NutriSoy announcing a Laska-flavoured milk, which it claimed had four times more calcium than an actual bowl of noodles.
Bubble tea brand LiHO also unveiled a chilli crab-flavoured tea, topped with a dollop of chilli crab sauce.
The drink would give customers “a tingling sensation” in the throat, it said.
Other than salted egg, Singaporeans also love Chilli Crab and we heard you! Try our new Chilli Crab Cold Foam Black Tea at our selected outlets today. Topped with a dollop of specially concocted Chilli Crab sauce, experience a tingling sensation as you sip into this new flavour. For a limited time only! Try it before it’s gone! . . . Swipe left to check out the outlets. . . #LiHO #里喝
#7: An underground link between Beauty World MRT and Ngee Ann Polytechnic
Much like the bubble tea loaf, this prank left several hopeful students crushed after other commenters pointed out that news of a link between the campus and the nearest MRT was not real.
Next stop: Ngee Ann Poly! An underground tunnel will be built to link passage between Ngee Ann Poly and Beauty World MRT station. You can now shop, dine and get to school in comfort in the new air-conditioned underground mall! The tunnel is expected to be ready in Q2 2021. #ngeeannpoly #xtragoodvibes
This isn’t the first time the polytechnic has pranked its students so savagely. In 2015, it successfully duped many students into believing it would flatten the hilly ground on which the campus sits.
We hear you! Over the years, we’ve had countless feedback from you about the trek from the bus stop to some of your classes due to the hilly nature of our campus – the steepest incline pictured. We’re happy to announce that construction to flatten the campus will commence on the final quarter of 2015! Come the 3rd quarter of 2016, NP will be on flat, even terrain. #ngeeannpoly
