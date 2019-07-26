Every luxury 7-seater SUV on the market right now

- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
- SUVs account for about 50% of vehicle sales in the United States, according to data from the research firm IHS Markit, signaling that its reign in the US auto market is stronger than ever.
- As a result, automakers have sought to deliver new products to consumers seeking more passenger and cargo capacity in the form of seven-seater SUVs.
- Here are all the luxury seven-seater SUVs and crossovers available on the market right now, including from Tesla, Lincoln, and Lexus.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The size and versatility of seven-seater SUVs and crossovers makes them convenient family cars. Now that SUVs account for about 50% of U.S. vehicle sales, it’s no surprise that minivans have lost 35% of their market share over the last 10 years, according to Edmunds and IHS Markit research cited by USA Today.
If you’re in the market for a large, well-appointed SUV – maybe as a replacement for your minivan – here’s a list of all the luxury seven-seater SUVs on sale right now.
2020 Acura MDX: $44,400
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Read our review »
Source: Acura
2019 Audi Q7: $68,000
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The refreshed 2020 model likely won’t be available until next spring.
2020 BMW X5: $58,900
- source
- BMX
Buyers have the option to add-on a third row of seats to accommodate seven passengers.
2020 BMW X7: $73,900
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The 2019 X7 model is BMW’s largest vehicle and its first three-row premium SUV.
Read our review »
2020 Cadillac Escalade: $75,195
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The 2020 and 2019 model are available in two sizes: the Escalade, and the Escalade ESV, for those who need more cargo capacity.
Source: Cadillac
2020 Cadillac XT6: $52,695
- source
- Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Source: Cadillac
2020 GMC Yukon Denali: $66,700
- source
- GMC
Read our review »
Source: GMC
2020 Infiniti QX60: $44,350
- source
- Infiniti
Source: Infiniti
2019 Infiniti QX80: $65,500
- source
- Infiniti
A 2020 model has not been announced yet.
Source: Cars Direct, Infiniti
2019 Land Rover Discovery: $52,950
- source
- Land Rover
Source: Land Rover
2020 Range Rover Sport: $68,650
- source
- Land Rover
Buyers have the option of adding a third row of seats.
Source: Land Rover
2019 Lexus GX 460: $52,505
- source
- Lexus
Source: Lexus
2019 Lexus RX 350L and 450hL: $48,020
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The 450hL is a hybrid with an MSRP of $54,905.
The 2020 model will be on the market later this year.
Read our review of the 2016 five-seater model »
2020 Lincoln Aviator: $51,100
- source
- Lincoln
Source: Lincoln
2019 Lincoln Navigator: $73,205
- source
- Lincoln
The 2020 model will be on the market in November.
Read our review »
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class: $53,700
- source
- Mercedes-Benz
The 2020 model has an option of adding a third row to accommodate seven passengers.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class: $70,150
- source
- Mercedes-Benz
The 2020 model will go on sale later this year with a MSRP of $76,195.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Tesla Model X: $81,000
- source
- Tesla
The seven-seat interior configuration costs an extra $3,000.
Read our review »
Source: Tesla
2019 Volvo XC90: $47,700
- source
- Bryan Logan/Business Insider
Source: Volvo