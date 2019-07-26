Every luxury 7-seater SUV on the market right now

source Matt DeBord/BI

SUVs account for about 50% of vehicle sales in the United States, according to data from the research firm IHS Markit, signaling that its reign in the US auto market is stronger than ever.

As a result, automakers have sought to deliver new products to consumers seeking more passenger and cargo capacity in the form of seven-seater SUVs.

Here are all the luxury seven-seater SUVs and crossovers available on the market right now, including from Tesla, Lincoln, and Lexus.

The size and versatility of seven-seater SUVs and crossovers makes them convenient family cars. Now that SUVs account for about 50% of U.S. vehicle sales, it’s no surprise that minivans have lost 35% of their market share over the last 10 years, according to Edmunds and IHS Markit research cited by USA Today.

If you’re in the market for a large, well-appointed SUV – maybe as a replacement for your minivan – here’s a list of all the luxury seven-seater SUVs on sale right now.

2020 Acura MDX: $44,400

caption 2020 Acura MDX. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Source: Acura

2019 Audi Q7: $68,000

caption 2019 Audi Q7. source Hollis Johnson

The refreshed 2020 model likely won’t be available until next spring.

Source: Audi, Edmunds

2020 BMW X5: $58,900

caption 2020 BMX X5. source BMX

Buyers have the option to add-on a third row of seats to accommodate seven passengers.

Source: BMW, BMW Blog

2020 BMW X7: $73,900

caption 2020 BMW X7. source Matt DeBord/BI

The 2019 X7 model is BMW’s largest vehicle and its first three-row premium SUV.

Source: BMW, CNBC, Motor1

2020 Cadillac Escalade: $75,195

caption 2020 Cadillac Escalade. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The 2020 and 2019 model are available in two sizes: the Escalade, and the Escalade ESV, for those who need more cargo capacity.

Source: Cadillac

2020 Cadillac XT6: $52,695

caption 2020 Cadillac XT6. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Source: Cadillac

2020 GMC Yukon Denali: $66,700

caption 2020 GMC Yukon Denali. source GMC

Source: GMC

2020 Infiniti QX60: $44,350

caption 2020 Infiniti QX60. source Infiniti

Source: Infiniti

2019 Infiniti QX80: $65,500

caption 2019 Infiniti QX80. source Infiniti

A 2020 model has not been announced yet.

Source: Cars Direct, Infiniti

2019 Land Rover Discovery: $52,950

caption 2019 Land Rover Discovery. source Land Rover

Source: Land Rover

2020 Range Rover Sport: $68,650

caption 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport source Land Rover

Buyers have the option of adding a third row of seats.

Source: Land Rover

2019 Lexus GX 460: $52,505

caption 2019 Lexus GX 460. source Lexus

Source: Lexus

2019 Lexus RX 350L and 450hL: $48,020

caption Lexus RX350 F-Sport. source Hollis Johnson

The 450hL is a hybrid with an MSRP of $54,905.

The 2020 model will be on the market later this year.

Sources: Lexus, Edmunds

2020 Lincoln Aviator: $51,100

caption 2020 Lincoln Aviator. source Lincoln

Source: Lincoln

2019 Lincoln Navigator: $73,205

caption 2019 Lincoln Navigator. source Lincoln

The 2020 model will be on the market in November.

Source: Lincoln, Roadshow

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class: $53,700

caption 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class source Mercedes-Benz

The 2020 model has an option of adding a third row to accommodate seven passengers.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class: $70,150

caption 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS source Mercedes-Benz

The 2020 model will go on sale later this year with a MSRP of $76,195.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Tesla Model X: $81,000

caption 2019 Tesla Model X source Tesla

The seven-seat interior configuration costs an extra $3,000.

Source: Tesla

2019 Volvo XC90: $47,700

caption Volvo XC90 source Bryan Logan/Business Insider

Source: Volvo