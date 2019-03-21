70% of Singapore consumers order from food delivery apps at least once a month – and most are spending more money in recent years

The Straits Times

You’re in your pajamas, eating your favourite bak chor mee from the overcrowded hawker centre 30mins away – but you didn’t even need to step out of the house to get it.

To many, the service which food delivery apps offer is so tempting, they are willing to fork out additional delivery fees just so they can have their favourite food without ever leaving home to buy it.

A study commissioned by Deliveroo has found that 69 per cent of consumers in Singapore order from food delivery apps at least once a month.

Published on Monday (March 18), the report also said that people in their thirties seem to be particularly active on food delivery apps. According to Deliveroo, 47 per cent of users in their thirties are likely to order food from food delivery apps more than three times a month.

But food delivery apps weren’t always this popular. According to the study, which is based on data from 500 respondents in Singapore, 53 per cent of them said that they started using the apps more frequently in the last two years.

Spending has also risen along with usage increase, the study found. More than six in 10 consumers in Singapore have spent more on food delivery apps in the last two years.

And it”s quite a fair bit too. The study said that among those who have indicated an increased spending, nearly seven in 10 had increased their spending by 25 per cent.

In addition, 76 per cent of consumers said they prefer ordering food via delivery apps over taking food home or cooking at home.

Popular orders include healthier food options, ethnic-specific foods and fast foods. In particular, respondents aged above 50 prefer ordering ethnic-specific foods while those aged 19 and below prefer ordering fast foods.

The top reason given for using these apps was none other than convenience, with 73 per cent of consumers choosing it. This beat out other factors such as promo codes or discounts, and the lack of time to cook or buy food.

When it came to choosing an app to use, the study found that the top reasons influencing Singapore consumers are regular promotions, variety of food options, and efficient delivery service.

