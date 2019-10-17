70% of Singaporeans want to spend their retirement travelling the world, survey finds

Booking.com said retirement was becoming increasingly synonymous with adventurous travel. Pixabay

7 in 10 people want to spend their retirement going on adventurous holidays, a survey of 1,000 Singaporeans has found.

50% of people are willing to visit lesser-known destinations to avoid over-tourism.

65% want AI to recommend “wildcard” destinations they would normally not discover on their own.

60% are happy to take trains, boats, cycle, or even hike while on holiday to be more environmentally-friendly.

Very soon, gone may be the days where elderly Singaporeans spent their golden years caring for grandchildren.

Instead, the majority of Singaporeans here plan to go on worldwide adventures once they retire, a recent Booking.com survey has found.

The survey, published on Thursday (Oct 10), polled 1,000 Singaporeans who had either travelled in the past year, or planned to go overseas next year.

Almost 70 per cent of respondents said travel was the “perfect way” to spend their retirement, and half the respondents said they would take “more adventurous” trips during that time.

Eighty per cent of older respondents also indicated they wanted to go on these trips with their grandchildren so they could “feel young”.

Booking.com said retirement was becoming increasingly synonymous with adventure travel, and predicted that there might soon be financial products aimed solely at helping people save up for their retirement travel wants.

“Today’s older generation is healthier, more adventurous and more keen to stay young and active,” the company added.

Where are people going? Montevideo, Ilhabela and Naha

Montevideo in Uruguay is one the cities where sights and activities are located close together, allowing visitors to save time. Pixabay

Due to busy schedules, 60 per cent of Singaporeans would opt for destinations with sights and activities located close together in order to save time, Booking.com’s survey found.

The company identified examples of these places as Montevideo (Uruguay’s capital) Ilhabela (an archipelago in Sao Paolo, Brazil) and Naha (the capital of Japan’s Okinawa prefecture).

In addition, 65 per cent of respondents said they wanted AI to recommend “wildcard” destinations that they would normally not discover on their own.

Over half the respondents added that they would swap their planned destination for a similar but lesser-known spot if it would reduce over-tourism and protect the environment.

Sixty per cent of respondents said they would take “slow and special” modes of transport, like trains, boats, bikes and hiking, instead of more polluting options like driving or flying.

