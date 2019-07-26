Well this is spooky: More than 70,000 people have signed a petition to change the date of Halloween

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Change.org petition is gaining traction to change the date of Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

As of Friday morning, the petition has 71,573 signatures.

The petition cites child safety, allowing more parents to accompany their children while trick-or-treating, and encouraging millennials to spend an entire day celebrating, as reasons for switching the date.

Attention all Halloween lovers: there is a petition circling that may be of interest. It’s aiming to change the date of the spooky holiday.

The petition, started last year by the Halloween & Costume Association, had 71,573 signatures as of Friday morning – less than 4,000 signatures away from its goal of 75,000. At that point, the petition will be sent to the White House, according to USA Today.

The reason for moving Halloween from Oct. 31? Per the petition, they want to push the date to the last Saturday of the month, rather than having the holiday fall in the middle of the week. “It’s time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration!” the petition notes.

Halloween is scheduled to fall on a Thursday this upcoming year. If it took place on the last Saturday (Oct. 26), that would mean, technically, that the holiday wouldn’t interfere with school or schedules.

The petition cites various reasons as to why a Saturday celebration could be beneficial: child safety, allowing more parents to accompany their children while trick-or-treating, and encouraging millennials to spend an entire day celebrating Halloween.

“Fifty-one percent of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!” the petition notes.

It also lists other safety tips for Halloween enthusiasts, and encourages parents to “discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on side walks and use cross walks,” and “be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories.”

So, what do you think? Should Halloween be changed? I guess we’ll need to wait until October to find out.