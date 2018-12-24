72 hours after surgery for lung cancer, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back up and working: Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery, AP reports.

A spokeswoman for the court, Kathy Arberg, says that Ginsburg has remained in hospital in New York on Sunday.

No information has yet been released on when Ginsburg might be allowed to return home.

Associated Press reports that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already up and working despite undergoing surgery for lung cancer just 72 hours earlier.

Supreme court spokesperson Kathy Arberg, said that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday, as she recuperates from the cancer surgery.

AP says no information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.

It was only on Friday that the famously durable 85-year-old US supreme court justice underwent surgery to remove two malignant growths in her left lung.

Doctors found no evidence of disease elsewhere in her body after the pulmonary lobectomy, and no further treatment is planned, according to an earlier court statement.

Ginsburg was only just hospitalized in November after she fractured several ribs in a fall. It was while she was being treated for those injuries that doctors identified two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung.

Ginsburg’s health has been an ongoing preoccupation for Democrats across the country in recent years. The court’s conservative-to-liberal ratio is now 5-4 after President Donald Trump appointed justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the seats vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The nodules are Ginsburg’s third encounter with cancer, after being treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, according to National Public Radio.

It has been widely reported that Ginsburg has never missed a day of oral arguments in the 25 years she has spent on the court. The court next meets on January 7.