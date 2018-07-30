The best Netflix original TV show from 8 countries outside the US

source Netflix

There’s already so much TV, and it feels like Netflix releases a new original show or a new season of an original every week. It’s hard to keep up.

If you’re the type of viewer who enjoys foreign shows and movies, you might be missing out on Netflix’s slew of original television shows from other countries.

Some of its foreign TV shows generate heat across the United States, including “Dark,” a German murder mystery, and “Scared Games,” an Indian crime thriller.

But there are a few that you might have missed (even if you’re on the pulse of foreign dramas) such as “Atelier,” a 2015 Japanese miniseries about the upscale lingerie industry.

Here are 8 of the best foreign Netflix originals (along with their critic and audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes):

“Dark” (Germany) — premiered in 2017

Netflix description: A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.

Seasons: One (season two confirmed).

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 92%

“3%” (Brazil) — premiered in 2016

Netflix description: In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor.

Seasons: Two (season three confirmed).

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 93%

“Cable Girls” (Spain) — premiered in 2017

Netflix description: In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship and the modern workplace.

Seasons: Two (season three confirmed).

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: 89%

“Suburra: Blood on Rome” (Italy) — premiered in 2017

Netflix description: In 2008, a fight over land in a seaside town near Rome spirals into a deadly battle between organized crime, corrupt politicians and the Vatican.

Seasons: One (season two confirmed).

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 93%

“Hotel Beau Sejour” (Belgium) — premiered in 2016

Netflix description: Caught in an afterlife limbo, teenage Kato investigates her own mysterious death and unravels a web of secrets in her seemingly tranquil village.

Seasons: One. (Season two confirmed).

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: 97%

“Atelier” (Japan) — 2015

Netflix description: A young “fabric geek” lands a job at an upscale Japanese lingerie company – and quickly discovers she’ll need help to survive.

Seasons: One (miniseries).

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

“Sacred Games” (India) — premiered in 2018

Netflix description: A link in their pasts leads an honest cop to a fugitive gang boss, whose cryptic warning spurs the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm.

Seasons: One.

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 96%

“Money Heist” (Spain) — premiered in 2017

Netflix description: Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Seasons: One, split into parts. (Part three confirmed)

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: 89%