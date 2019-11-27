8 days after a ‘minor technical issue’ was found, the Singapore Flyer is still shut until further notice

The technical issue had occurred around 9.40am on November 19. The Straits Times

If you’re looking to catch a panoramic view of Singapore from the top of the Singapore Flyer, you’re out of luck.

Singapore’s biggest ferris wheel has suspended operations since November 19 due to a “minor technical issue“, according to its official website.

In a statement released this Wednesday (Nov 27), the Flyer said that operations will resume after a thorough check has been conducted.

The technical issue had occurred around 9.40am on November 19 and all 39 customers of the Flyer were evacuated, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Currently, the Flyer is working with a specialist professional engineer and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) – which regulates the safety of public amusement rides – to fix the issue, ST added.

Shops and restaurants at the Retail Terminal of the Singapore Flyer remain open, the statement added. Customers with prior bookings are encouraged to get in touch with the operator.

The attraction, which stands at 165 metres high and 150 metres in diameter, was officially opened in April 2008.

Since then, it has seen a number of breakdowns.

Eight months after its grand opening, a fire broke out in the control room, trapping over 170 passengers for six hours, ST reported.

In July 2010, the ride was also shut down and more than 200 passengers were evacuated after lightning struck one of its electrical cables that supplied power to the air-conditioning systems.

More recently in 2018, the 10-year-old attraction was suspended for over two months following a technical glitch.

