8 cute cloth masks your child may actually want to wear

caption The CDC recommends that children over 2 wear cloth masks in public places. source Europa Press News / Contributor / Getty Images

While children are less likely than adults to get the coronavirus, they can still contract and spread the disease.

To protect themselves, and others, children who are 2 and older should wear a cloth face covering while in a community setting, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recommends face coverings that fit snugly – but comfortably – and allow breathing without restriction.

Insider rounded up eight reusable face masks with fun patterns and colors that your kid might actually be eager to wear.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children who are 2 and older wear cloth face coverings when in public spaces to both protect against contracting and and spreading the coronavirus. (Children younger than 2 and kids with breathing issues should not wear face coverings due to the risks involved).

Children who are considered high-risk or immunocompromised should wear an N95 mask to best protect themselves, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Cloth face masks for children should meet the same requirements as masks for adults do. They should have multiple layers of fabric, fit snugly – but not restrict breathing – and secure around the ears. The CDC also recommends masks that can be laundered without losing their shape and fit. The child wearing the mask should be able to remove it themselves.

But just because a major health organization has made an official recommendation, that doesn’t mean children are going to listen. To encourage kids to wear them, we rounded up eight masks with fun patterns, colors, and characters that also adhere to the CDC’s guidelines.

JackandJudith Kids Fitted Cotton Face Mask

These face masks come in three sizes and provide two layers of protection. The masks, which boast whimsical patterns – including clouds, flamingos and polka dots – are both washable and reversible.

LifebytheYard kids mask

source LifebytheYard / etsy

LifebytheYard’s two-layer cotton mask comes in 70 different designs and are machine washable.

ilandistyle Kids mask

This washable three-layer cotton mask is made to fit children who are 4 to 8 years old, and are available in multiple fun prints.

MustHeadband Face Mask for Kids

This child-size mask hooks around the ears and comes with a removable filter that can be swapped out or washed.

OhSoVeryKnotty Cotton face mask

This two-layer cotton mask has a removable and washable filter and children can choose from a number of popular characters from “Minnie Mouse,” “Star Wars,” and Dr. Seuss books.

SuesDressmaking 3 Layer Face Mask

This washable three-layer mask comes in child and toddler sizes, and the designer offers custom sizing at no extra cost.

CircleCreations children’s face masks

This two-layer mask is made of all-natural materials and fits children who are 2 to 7.

Momiboutique filter face mask

Momiboutique’s masks fit children ages 2 to 12 and come in an array of prints. The mask, which is one layer, has a pocket for a filter that parents can buy and insert for an additional layer of protection.