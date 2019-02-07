8 in 10 couples in Singapore have vacation disagreements, according to a Jetstar survey

Pexels

Some people believe that the best way to put a relationship to the test is to travel together. Away from the hustle and bustle of life, couples get to know each other inside out by spending 24/7 with each other in a foreign city – and that’s not always a good thing.

Only the strongest relationships survive.

A survey by Jetstar has found that 83 per cent of of travellers had disagreements with their partners while planning or during a vacation. Out of the arguments they had, 34 per cent occurred even before they embarked on the trip.

What the majority argued over was where to go and what to do – with 53 per cent of respondents finding it a challenge to settle on a destination which offers activities they both wanted to do.

The survey – which was conducted in January, based on responses from close to 1,000 participants in Singapore aged 19 to 55 – also found that other challenges couples faced include budgeting and food.

A quarter of respondents had trouble finding a destination that fits both their budgets, while 17 per cent struggled with finding one that offers food they would both enjoy.

So if you’re planning to jet off with your partner for the first time to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, you now know what to be prepared for.

