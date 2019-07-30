Capital One is the latest company to get rocked by a massive data breach. Here are the 8 largest hacks of the 21st century.

source Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Capital One‘s data breach puts the company on a long list of firms that have fallen victim to hackers exploiting data on millions of people.

Since 2008, there have been eight data breaches that have each affected more than 100 million individuals.

Here are the eight largest hacks of the 21st century, and how the company’s stock price reacted.

Capital One is the latest company to experience a major data breach impacting millions of people and putting their information as risk.

The hack exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people across the US and Canada. The company said a former Amazon Web Services engineer was able to exploit one of Capital One’s AWS servers to access the data.

Customers and small businesses that applied for one of Capital One’s credit products between 2005 and early 2019 were impacted. According to a statement from the company, about 140,000 social security numbers and around 80,000 linked bank accounts were also compromised.

Shares of the credit-card issuer fell as much as 8% as the breach sparked worries about the reputational damage to the company.

But Capital One is far from the first company to experience a major major data breach. Below are the eight largest hacks of the 21st century, listed in increasing order of people affected. Each one wound up impacting more than 100 million individuals.

We’ve also provided the stock price reaction in each instance.

8. Capital One

source Roman Tiraspolsky / Getty Images

Date: July 2019

Number of people affected: 106 million

Data released: Names, addresses, self-reported income, phone numbers, and some credit status data including credit balances and limits, payments, and transaction history

Stock price impact: 7% drop on July 30, the day the hack was announced

Source: CSO

7. Target

source Getty/Helen H. Richardson

Date: December 2013

Number of people affected: 110 million

Data released: Credit/debit card and contact information

Stock price impact: 14% drop between December 2013 and February 2014

Source: CSO

6. Heartland Payment Systems

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Date: March 2008

Number of people affected: 134 million

Data released: Credit card information

Stock price impact: N/A

Source: CSO

5. Equifax

source Thomson Reuters

Date: July 2017

Number of people affected: 143 million

Data released: Social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and some drivers licenses numbers

Stock price impact: 34% drop between July 2017 and September 2017

Source: CSO

4. eBay

source Getty/Ki Price

Date: May 2014

Number of people affected: 145 million

Data released: Names, addresses, dates of birth, and passwords

Stock price impact: 7% drop between May 2014 and June 2014

Source: CSO

3. Adult Friend Finder

source Friendfinder

Date: October 2016

Number of people affected: More than 412 million

Data released: Names, email addresses, and passwords

Stock price impact: N/A

Source: CSO

2. Marriott International

source Reuters

Date: 2014-2018

Number of people affected: 500 million

Data released: Names, contact information, credit card numbers, passport numbers, Starwood Preferred Guest numbers, and travel information

Stock price impact: 14% drop from November 2018 (when the hack was discovered) to December 2018

Source: CSO

1. Yahoo

source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Date: 2013-2014

Number of people affected: 3 billion user accounts

Data released: Names, email addresses, dates of birth, and phone numbers

Stock price impact: At the time Yahoo wasn’t a public company, but was in the process of being sold to Verizon. The hack slashed an estimated $350 million off the company’s sale price.

Source: CSO