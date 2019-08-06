8 mind-blowing technologies that will soon make armies fight like Marvel superheroes

caption Gravity Industries’ jet-pack suit. source Gravity Industries/YouTube

Militaries and private companies are developing superfuturistic technologies intended to make troops able to fly around battlefields in automated armored suits.

Jet suits, hoverboards, and miniature drones all seem like fodder for a sci-fi movie, but militaries around the world are looking to employ these technologies.

From enhanced night-vision goggles to motorized body armor, INSIDER found the most futuristic military technology in development – or already on the battlefield.

Militaries and private companies around the world are developing new technologies that turn war fighters into supersoldiers. Jet-powered suits that allow the wearer to hop between boats moving at 20 knots and flying hoverboards are just the start of it.

The Russian military is developing motorized body armor that looks like it belongs on Boba Fett from “Star Wars.” And the hoverboard isn’t just something from “Back to the Future,” it’s a real invention that France’s Franky Zapata successfully used to cross the English Channel this week.

The Russian military, as well as the US, France, and Great Britain, are all developing futuristic technologies that seem like something straight out of a Marvel blockbuster. But these technologies aren’t far off in the future; many are already in testing phases – or in use on the battlefield.

Read on to see some of the most wild futuristic military tech out there.

The French inventor Franky Zapata’s high-flying hoverboard made it all the way to France’s Bastille Day celebrations this year. French President Emmanuel Macron was so enamored that he tweeted a video of it, suggesting that the French military might use them in combat one day.

caption Franky Zapata on a jet-powered hoverboard. source Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

“Proud of our army, modern and innovative,” Macron tweeted during the Bastille Day festivities.

Zapata’s Flyboard Air can fly at speeds up to 190 kpm (118 mph), according to The Guardian.

The US Army is in the final testing stage for its Enhanced Night Vision Goggles-Binocular (ENVG-B), which will allow soldiers to accurately shoot from the hip and around corners. They also provide improved situational awareness, thermal imaging, and better depth perception.

caption ENVG-B. source Photo provided by L3

The new goggles have dramatically improved marksmanship, Lt. Gen. James Richardson, deputy commander of Army Futures Command, recently told Congress.

The goggles can display the weapon’s aim point and can be linked to see video or virtual feeds from other positions, allowing troops to accurately shoot around corners without exposing their heads.

An armored brigade combat team deploying to South Korea will be the first to use the new goggles, according to Army Times.

The FLIR Black Hornet III is a pocket-sized drone that will perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in combat. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, already has the drones, which come in a pair — one for daytime and one enabling night vision. The drones are about 6 inches long and can fit on a soldier’s utility belt. The Army hopes to equip every soldier with the drones in the future.

caption FLIR Black Hornet III. source FLIR Systems

According to Russian state media, the Russian military is developing the D-14 Shelest parachute system, which will allow soldiers to access their weapons and begin firing immediately after they jump out of a plane.

caption A paratrooper during the Zapad 2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen. source Vasily Fedosenko / REUTERS

Russia’s Tass news agency reported the parachute system would allow paratroopers to have small arms strapped to their chests and that the new technology would be tested at the Research Institute of Parachute-Making soon.

Russia’s infantry could soon be wearing the Ratnik-3 exoskeleton armor that reportedly allows soldiers to fire a machine gun with one hand. It has integrated electric motors — an improvement over the Ratnik-2 version, which was not motorized. It’s in testing.

caption Ratnik combat system. source Sergei Fadeichev / TASS via Getty Images

The US had a similar suit in development, the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit, or TALOS. However, we’re not likely to see the TALOS in combat anytime soon, Task & Purpose reported earlier this year.

The inventor and former Royal Marine Richard Browning tested his jet suit over the English Channel this week, using the five-turbine suit to move back and forth with ease between Royal Navy boats.

caption Gravity Industries’ jet pack suit. source Gravity Industries/YouTube

“Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s Rocket Man! Inventor, pilot and former Royal Marines Reservist Richard Browning, along side HMS Dasher, tested his jet-powered body suit over the water of the Solent for the very first time,” the Royal Navy tweeted on Tuesday.

Source: INSIDER

The Army is developing a 50 kilowatt laser cannon, the Multi-Mission High Energy Laser (MMHEL), to be mounted on Stryker combat vehicles. It’s designed to shoot drones and explosives out of the sky, and the Army plans to roll it out in the next four years.

caption A Stryker Dragoon vehicle. source US Army/Sgt. LaShic Patterson

The Army accelerated the development and deployment of the MMHEL. “The time is now to get directed energy weapons to the battlefield,” Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood, the director of hypersonics, directed energy, space, and rapid acquisition, said in a statement.

The Army is testing goggles that employ facial recognition, as well as technology that translates written words like road signs. The goggles may even be able to project visual data from drones right in front of soldiers’s eyes. The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) is a modified Microsoft HoloLens technology and is expected to go into wide use in the mid-2020s.

caption Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller uses a HoloLens to manipulate virtual objects at the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Innovation Lab aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2017. source US Marine photo by Lance Corporal Tayler P. Schwamb

“We’re going to demonstrate very, very soon, the ability, on body – if there are persons of interest that you want to look for and you’re walking around, it will identify those very quickly,” Col. Chris Schneider, a project manager for IVAS, said at a demonstration of the technology recently.

