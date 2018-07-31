8 excellent movies not on Netflix that you can rent for under $3

caption “Frozen.” source Walt Disney Pictures

If you’re like us, it can be frustrating when the movie you want to see isn’t available on Netflix or another streaming service you subscribe to.

Then you have to wade into the world of rentals and decide whether it’s worth the extra money to watch.

Many of us just default to whatever our go-to rental service is, be it iTunes or Amazon or something else.

But there can actually be some variation in the price of rentals.

One service in particular you might not know about is FandangoNOW, the streaming service from movie ticketing site Fandango, which owns Rotten Tomatoes. The company has begun a monthly highlight of titles in its library that only cost $2.99 to rent ($2.49 if you don’t care to watch it in HD) and are rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site passed its August list to Business Insider early.

Here are 8 titles that we think are worth your time, including greats like “Frozen” and “The Hunger Games,” that are cheaper on FandangoNOW than on iTunes or Amazon.

“Avatar” (2009)

source Fox

If you are really starving for those countless “Avatar” sequels, bide your time by going back and watching James Cameron’s original.

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

source Universal Pictures

This comedy from Paul Feig never gets old. The whole cast is incredible, but it’s Melissa McCarthy who is the standout and really makes the movie into an instant classic.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

source Disney/Marvel

Here we learn what has happened to Cap’s best friend Bucky Barnes, which is just one of the many things Steve Rogers has to wrap his head around as he tries to cope with living in the future.

“Frozen” (2013)

Here’s another instant classic you can watch with the kids. Face it, with the sequel coming soon these Disney characters will be part of your family for a very long time.

“Hotel Rwanda” (2004)

source Lions Gate

If you’re looking for a good drama, you can’t beat a powerhouse Don Cheadle playing hotelier Paul Rusesabagina, who risked his life to save more than a thousand people during the Rwandan genocide. Cheadle’s performance earned him an Oscar nomination.

“The Hunger Games” (2012)

source Lionsgate

It’s the movie that made Jennifer Lawrence an international movie star and launched the YA craze in Hollywood (RIP, YA movies).

“Lone Survivor” (2013)

source Screenshot

Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg team to retell the harrowing true story of a four-man Navy SEAL team who find themselves battling a group of Taliban. Like most of the true stories Berg and Wahlberg join together to tell, this one is as raw as it is dramatic.

“Toy Story” (1995)

source Disney/Pixar

Pixar’s classic is a good watch regardless how many times you’ve seen it already.