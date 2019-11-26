These 8 stocks could crush the market over the next 3 to 5 years, Rosenblatt says

source Reuters

Rosenblatt Securities published its “Top Core Holdings Ideas” on Tuesday.

The list features one recommendation from each of the firm’s analysts for a stock they believe is most likely to outperform the market over the next three to five years.

Here are eight stocks poised to beat the market in the coming years, according to Rosenblatt.

The firm’s analysts cover a wide range of technology sub-industries including internet and media, industrials, technology, cloud communications and networking, and semiconductors.

Each recommendation is accompanied by Rosenblatt’s price target and the implied upside for the stock. The figure represents the potential return from Monday’s closing price to the forecasted price targets in the report.

Here are eight stocks that could outperform the market over the next three to five years, according to Rosenblatt:

8. Lumentum Holdings

source Lumentum

Ticker: LITE

Industry: Technology

Rosenblatt’s price target: $80

Upside: 12.9%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

7. Ametek

source Markets Insider

Ticker: AME

Industry: Industrial technology

Rosenblatt’s price target: $115

Upside: 16.5%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

6. Disney

source Lucasfilm

Ticker: DIS

Industry: Media

Rosenblatt’s price target: $175

Upside: 16.9%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

5. PayPal

source Reuters/Albert Gea

Ticker: PYPL

Industry: Payments

Rosenblatt’s price target: $128

Upside: 22.5%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

4. RingCentral

source Markets Insider

Ticker: RNG

Industry: Cloud communications

Rosenblatt’s price target: $210

Upside: 23.3%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

3. AMD

source AMD

Ticker: AMD

Industry: Semiconductors

Rosenblatt’s price target: $52

Upside: 30.7%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

2. Splunk

Ticker: SPLK

Industry: Software

Rosenblatt’s price target: $200

Upside: 35.5%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities

1. Shopify

Ticker: SHOP

Industry: Internet & e-commerce

Rosenblatt’s price target: $481

Upside: 51.7%

Source: Rosenblatt Securities