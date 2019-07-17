These 8 stocks are the best bets for investors looking to crush the market and save the environment at the same time

source Reuters

Analysts from RBC Capital Markets compiled a list of top environmental, social, and governance-based investment ideas.

Companies included in the the firm’s Global ESG Best Ideas report were selected based on ESG factors, coupled with a fundamental financial analysis.

The list includes industries such as software, banking, biotechnology, and semiconductors.

Here are the top eight US-based companies RBC says socially conscious investors can bet on to beat the market.

RBC Capital Markets recently published its inaugural Global Environmental, Social and Governance Best Ideas list.

The report features 39 of the firm’s top picks for companies with strong ESG practices that are also smart investment ideas.

RBC’s analysts chose the companies by assessing ESG factors in addition to completing a fundamental financial analysis.

Based on the list, here are the top eight US-based stocks that RBC says socially conscious investors can buy to beat the market in 2019. They’re ranked in increasing order of implied return to price target. All quotes are attributable to the RBC team.

8. Salesforce

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Price target: $181

Implied return to price target: 13%

ESG rationale: “Maintained net-zero GHG emissions since 2018 and is more than halfway toward reaching its goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2022.”

7. Agnico-Eagle Mines

AEM stock

Ticker: AEM

Price target: $60

Implied return to price target: 17%

ESG rationale: “Contributes to the social and economic development of the communities in which it operates through development programs, local sourcing of goods and services, and local employment.”

6. Owens Corning

Owens Corning stock

Ticker: OC

Price target: $65

Implied return to price target: 17%

ESG rationale: “Focused on delivering sustainability-driven innovation across all businesses, including energy-efficient fiberglass insulation and roofing solutions.”

5. Nvidia

source Glassdoor

Ticker: NVDA

Price target: $200

Implied return to price target: 20%

ESG rationale: “NVIDIA strives to improve the energy efficiency of its products throughout the research, development, and design processes.”

4. VMware Inc.

VMW shares

Ticker: VMW

Price target: $210

Implied return to price target: 22%

ESG rationale: “Ranked among industry leaders in the area of clean technology opportunities; VMWare’s virtualization and cloud computing solutions helped customers avoid 84 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2017.”

3. Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust stock

Ticker: NTRS

Price target: $108

Implied return to price target: 23%

ESG rationale: “Committed to responsible investment, with USD 86 billion AUM, or 7.2 percent of total AUM, invested in assets that incorporate ESG criteria as of year-end 2017.”

2. Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes

Ticker: BHGE

Price target: $33

Implied return to price target: 36%

ESG rationale: “Committed to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by 50 percent by 2030, relative to a 2012 baseline, and to reach net zero by 2050.”

1. Gilead Sciences

Ticker: GILD

Price target: $91

Implied return to price target: 37%

ESG rationale: “The company has set a target to reduce global Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25 percent by 2025, relative to a 2016 baseline, through renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.”

Source: RBC Capital Markets