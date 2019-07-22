80% of One Pearl Bank’s 200 units released were sold in a weekend, making this CapitaLand’s ‘best-selling’ launch in central area

Homebuyers who booked their units during the weekend were given a one per cent early-bird discount limited to the first two days of the project’s launch. CapitaLand

Most of upcoming residential complex One Pearl Bank’s 200 units released were snapped up by homebuyers just after its first weekend of sales which started last Saturday (July 20), CapitaLand said.

The real estate company said in a statement that 160 units were sold as at 5pm on Sunday, making up 80 per cent of the 200 units released during the weekend launch and 20 per cent of the total 774 units when the project is completed in 2023.

CapitaLand said the figure makes the 99-year leasehold condominium the best-selling launch in Singapore’s central area to date based on data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Real Estate Information System.

The apartments were sold at an average price of S$2,400 (US$1,763) per square foot.

A public preview of One Pearl Bank was previously held over the weekend of July 13 and 14, which saw an attendance of more than 4,000 people.

Homebuyers who booked their units over the weekend were given a 1 per cent early-bird discount, limited to the first two days of the project’s launch.

Residential units sold included studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom types.

CapitaLand said the most popular units were the one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments which accounted for 56 per cent and 31 per cent of the weekend bookings respectively.

The company also noted that roughly eight in 10 homebuyers were locals, whereas the remainder comprised mostly foreign buyers from China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia – Ronald Tay – said: “This points to the continued market demand for well-appointed homes in prime District 3 that are connected to the transport nodes, amenities and lifestyle options.”

Prices started from under S$1 million for a studio apartment while more than two-thirds of the 774 units are priced below S$2 million each.

Residential unit space at One Pearl Bank will range from 431 sq ft for a studio apartment to 2,788 sq ft for the largest of four penthouses, CapitaLand added.

The condominium will be connected to a sheltered linkway to the upcoming triple-line Outram MRT station and accessible via three major highways.

It is also touted as offering residents “unblocked views of Singapore’s city skyline”, community spaces and “green” features such as the world’s first vertically arrayed allotment gardens in a residential development.

In line with its “renovation-zero” concept, all units will come with fully-integrated kitchens, built-in lighting, air-conditioning, cabinetry and curtains.

