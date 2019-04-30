82,000 people in Singapore today have dementia – and 3 in 4 feel ashamed and rejected because of the illness

The survey conducted by Singapore Management University and Alzheimer’s Disease Association also found that 56 per cent of people with dementia feel that they are treated as less competent. The Straits Times

The first national survey on dementia has revealed some thought-provoking results.

Conducted by the Singapore Management University (SMU) and Alzheimer’s Disease Association (ADA), the survey found that three in four people with dementia feel rejected and lonely.

Released on Monday (April 29), the survey collected responses from over 5,600 people, including people with dementia, caregivers and the general public, over a five-week period.

In addition to feeling rejection and loneliness, the survey found that one in two people with dementia feel that they cannot be open with others regarding their condition, while 56 per cent feel that they are treated as less competent.

Nearly 30 per cent of caregivers also feel embarrassed when taking care of their loved ones with dementia in public, and one in 10 feel that others around them seem awkward.

High levels of stigma

The findings also revealed that people who hold no connection to dementia display the highest stigmatic attitudes towards the condition.

Following closely are people with dementia, with one in two of them citing stigma as the main reason for feeling ashamed of their condition.

The survey found that males show significantly more stigma towards people with dementia as compared to females. Across age groups, baby-boomers (aged 70 and above) were found to be the most stigmatic, followed by millennials (aged 21 to 39), then Generation X-ers (aged 40 to 69).

When asked if they thought people with dementia were incompetent, almost 60 per cent of the general public and people with dementia responded “yes”, while 90 per cent of caregivers disagreed.

Low dementia awareness

The study also found that there are many people who know little about the condition, with 56 per cent of respondents from the general public rating themselves low in dementia knowledge. This same group also feels uncomfortable when interacting with people with dementia.

Approximately 44 per cent of the public said that they feel frustrated with not knowing how to help people with dementia, but nearly eight in 10 of all respondents indicated their desire to want to do more to improve the lives of people with dementia.

A total of 73 per cent of respondents also think that people with dementia can still enjoy life, and more can be done to improve their quality of life.

100,000 dementia sufferers by 2030

According to the ADA, dementia is an illness that causes brain cells to die at a faster rate, resulting in the decline of a person’s’ mental abilities. This can lead to failing memory, deterioration of intellectual function and personality changes.

Currently, one in 10 people aged above 60 in Singapore has dementia, and half of those above 85 have it.

This means that around 82,000 people are affected by one form of dementia or another in Singapore today, ADA said. The number is expected to go beyond 100,000 by 2030.

Jason Foo, CEO of the ADA said that proactive steps are needed to educate people on dementia awareness. “We can look at what we do and explore ways to see how we can include persons with dementia in our everyday life and reduce the stigma,” he said.

Read also: