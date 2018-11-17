The 9 best cars you can buy for under $20,000

- source
- Kia Forte
- The market research company JD Power on November 7 released its rankings of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.
- The company produced four lists ranking the top vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.
- Of the nine top-rated vehicles that cost less than $20,000, Kia had more than any other automaker, with three.
- While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, each of the nine best vehicles under $20,000 is either a compact or subcompact car.
The market research company JD Power on November 7 released its lists of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000. The company produced four lists ranking the top vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.
Of the nine top-rated vehicles that cost less than $20,000, Kia had more than any other automaker, with three. Each of those vehicles placed in the top four spots on the list, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale
Read more: The 10 most reliable cars of 2018
While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, they tend to be more expensive than smaller cars. Each of the nine best cars under $20,000 is either a compact or subcompact car.
“While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own,” Dave Sargent, JD Power’s vice president of global automotive said in a release accompanying the lists. “The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point.”
These are the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $20,000.
9. Mitsubishi Mirage
- source
- Mitsubishi
Ownership satisfaction score: 63
The 2018 Mirage is the most fuel-efficient gas-powered car in the US that’s not a hybrid, JD Power says.
- source
- Mitsubishi
8. Honda Fit
- source
- Honda
Ownership satisfaction score: 68
The 2018 Fit offers “impressive agility and a sporty ride,” according to JD Power.
- source
- Honda
7. Nissan Versa Note
- source
- Nissan
Ownership satisfaction score: 72 points
JD Power says the 2018 Versa Note offers an impressive amount of cargo space.
- source
- Nissan
6. Toyota Yaris
- source
- Toyota
Ownership satisfaction score: 73
The 2018 Yaris has improved exterior styling, according to JD Power.
- source
- Toyota
5. Chevrolet Sonic
- source
- Chevrolet
Ownership satisfaction score: 75
Sound quality and a new infotainment system are among the 2018 Sonic’s most notable features, JD Power says.
- source
- Chevrolet
4. Kia Forte
- source
- Kia Forte
Ownership satisfaction score: 76
The 2018 Forte is one of the safest cars available, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
- source
- Kia
Source: IIHS
3. Hyundai Elantra
- source
- Hyundai
Ownership satisfaction score: 77
JD Power says the 2018 Elantra is “incredibly versatile,” listing ride quality as one of the car’s strengths.
- source
- Hyundai
2. Kia Rio
- source
- Kia
Ownership satisfaction score: 79
JD Power highlights the 2018 Rio’s spacious interior.
- source
- Kia
1. Kia Soul
- source
- Kia
Ownership satisfaction score: 79
JD Power calls the 2018 Soul a “fun ride with a souped-up engine.”
- source
- Kia