9 buildings in Asia that look like gigantic versions of everyday objects

Novelty architecture helps buildings, from post offices to theatres, stand out in a city. The most unique ones are popular thanks to their unusual designs, which can sometimes turn them into tourist attractions. Romain Pontida

While most building designs are pretty standard – a rectangle, a square – some architects take their inspiration from things around us, and design crazy buildings that look like huge versions of everyday objects.

This type of architecture – known as novelty architecture – is used when designing buildings either for advertising reasons, cultural representation, or simply to make them stand out along a city’s skyline. Whatever the reason, people love these playful designs, and these buildings often become tourist attractions in their own right.

Business Insider rounded up nine of the coolest novelty buildings in Asia:

The National Grand Theatre in Beijing, China is dubbed by locals as “The Giant Egg”.

It’s an arts centre and opera house made of titanium and glass, and surrounded by an artificial lake. Wikimedia Commons

At night, half the dome turns transparent, while half remains opaque. Wikimedia Commons

This church in Taiwan resembles a high-heel shoe, and is a famous spot for couples to get married.

It’s called the High-Heel Wedding Church and is located in Budai town. Wikimedia Commons

The shoe is made of over 300 pieces of blue-tinted glass, and is about 8 meters tall. Wikimedia Commons

This award-winning office in Bangkok, Thailand looks like a robot and houses a bank headquarters.

It’s 20 stories tall and plays home to UOB HQ (previously Bank of Asia). Thai architect Sumet Jumsai was inspired to build it after seeing his son’s toy robot. Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

The ‘Supertrees’ of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay are accessible via a lift and walkways. One even houses a restaurant.

The ‘trees’ are up to 16 storeys tall and provide shade in the daytime. They’re considered one of the country’s top five landmarks, according to TripAdvisor. Wikimedia Commons

At night, they’re used for light displays. Climbing up a walkway among them gives visitors a view of the city. Derrick Brutel

#4: The Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, looks like a spaceship that landed on Earth.

It was first built in 1998. Locals call it “The Tripod”, and its pinnacle is topped with a rotating 12m gold-plated statue of former President Saparmurat Niyazov. Dan Lundberg

#5: Part of the original Astana Music Hall in Kazakhstan is designed to look like a large, half-buried urn.

The lip of the urn (covered in purple cloth) is made of glass. Ken and Nyetta

#6: Nanyang Technological University in Singapore has a building called ‘The Hive’ that looks like a stack of dim sum baskets piled on top of one another.

The building cost US$33 million to build and is made of 12 eight-storey towers, with a ground level nestled in the middle. Wikicommons

Inside, every level has rooms that can be used for classes, study spaces, or meetings. There’s also a library and little gardens on the higher levels. Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

#7: This church in the thick of the Magelang forest in Indonesia is shaped like a cock crowing.

It’s dubbed the ‘Chicken Church’, but was originally meant to look like a dove. The church’s religious ceremonies and charity activities ceased in 2000, and it is now a full-fledged tourist attraction. Matt Smith, Matt Smith

#8: This Sanrio shop in Japan looks like a strawberry.

It’s called “Strawberry House” and is located in Denenchofu. In line with its adorable exterior, cute Sanrio products are sold inside. Wikimedia Commons

#9: What better place to house India’s National Fisheries Development Board than inside a fish-shaped office?