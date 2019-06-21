9 celebrities who have identified as gender non-binary

caption Jonathan Van Ness, Indya Moore and Asia Kate Dillon have publicly identified as non-binary. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Steve Granitz/Getty Images

A new generation of Hollywood stars are taking control of their identities by challenging the gender norms that are expected of them and identifying as gender non-binary.

Some of the stars who have publicly identified as non-binary include Netflix‘s “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, FX’s “Pose” star Indya Moore, and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star Asia Kate Dillon.

To be gender non-binary means that a person feels like they don’t fit into a strictly “male” or “female” category.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A new generation of Hollywood stars are taking control of their identities by challenging the gender norms that are expected of them and identifying as gender non-binary.

When a person identifies as non-binary, it means that they don’t conform to the gender stereotypes that come with being assigned “male” or “female” at birth. They fall somewhere within the gender spectrum, and happily so. Some also prefer broader pronouns, such as “they” and “them.”

Here’s a list of 9 celebrities who have embraced their non-binary identities.

Jonathan Van Ness is “gender nonconforming.”

caption Jonathan Van Ness is the star of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Van Ness stole the hearts of many when “Queer Eye” premiered on Netflix just one year ago. Since then, he has become a beacon for self-love and self-expression, by unabashedly sharing his own journey of acceptance and making killer fashion statements on the red carpet.

In a recent interview with Out Magazine, Van Ness explained that the older he gets, the more he identifies as non-binary.

“I’m gender nonconforming,” he said. “Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.”

He further explained how he came to this conclusion, stating, “I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to.”

Sam Smith is “not male or female.”

caption Sam Smith performing at Madison Square Garden in 2018. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In a conversation with actress Jameela Jamil in March, Sam Smith talked about his gender identity as well as other topics relating to body image.

“I’m not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between,” Smith said during the interview, which was part of Jamil’s Instagram show “I Weigh Interviews.”

The Grammy award winner said that he realized that he was non-binary when he learned about the words “non-binary” and “genderqueer.” However, this wasn’t the first time he talked about his gender identity. In a 2017 interview with The Sunday Times, Smith said he feels “just as much woman as I am man.”

Nico Tortorella isn’t afraid of getting “political.”

caption Nico Tortorella stars on TV Land’s “Younger.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nico Tortorella is not only the breakout star of TV Land’s “Younger,” they’re also a model, a tattoo enthusiast, and an author (their poetry book, “All of It Is You,” was published in 2018).

Last year, Tortorella hosted the Rising Stars Grant Luncheon at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and wore two bold looks designed by Chrsitian Siriano, including a shimmery green and gold suit as well as a velvet top and skirt. It was Siriano’s first time dressing someone who’s gender-nonconforming.

The 30-year-old then took to Instagram to share photos of them and their partner Bethany Meyers on the red carpet. They made it clear in their caption that the “garb” meant more than just a fashion statement.

“This is more than [a] dress, this is political,” Tortorella wrote.

They added that, “We are ALL multidimensional dynamic creatures and as much as I understand the spectrum, the less I believe in the binary of gender, the more liberated I myself am becoming.”

Asia Kate Dillon asked for their “John Wick” character to be non-binary.

caption Asia Kate Dillon at the special screening of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” on May 15, 2019. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Asia Kate Dillon most recently appeared on the silver screen alongside Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” The actor is also known for their role as Brandy Epps on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and Taylor Mason on Showtime’s “Billions.”

In a recent interview with INSIDER, the 34-year-old talked about how they advocated to bring a bit of their own identity to their role as the Adjudicator in “John Wick.”

“[…] I just said to [director] Chad [Stahelski] and Keanu [Reeves], you have a real opportunity here,” Dillon said. “I’m a non-binary person. This character could be non-binary.”

Dillon added that they were all on board to include an aspect of gender diversity to an already diverse franchise.

“It was a real thrill for me to get to bring that to the table and have it be warmly received,” they said.

Tommy Dorfman said “biologically I am male … yet inside, I am considerably more female.”

caption Tommy Dorfman at the Fendi show during Milan’s Fashion Week on June 17, 2019. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

You might remember Tommy Dorfman as the openly gay character, Ryan Shaver, on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” but they also joined the cast of “Jane the Virgin” for its final season. The Atlanta native is set to star alongside Tortorella in “Fluidity,” an upcoming film that follows the lives of 10 millennials residing in New York City.

The actor and writer, who began their career after obtaining a BA in Theatre Performance from Fordham University Lincoln Center, told Out Magazine in 2017 that they’ve “had a lot of insecurities about being gay in this industry.”

That hasn’t stopped Dorfman from speaking candidly about their identity, though.

Last year, the 27-year-old wrote an essay for Teen Vogue about the complexities of wearing gendered clothing as a non-binary person.

“Physically, biologically I am male, and I’ve never wanted to change that,” Dorfman wrote. “Yet inside, I am considerably more female. My spirit is more female, this even my therapist could intuit.”

Bex Taylor-Klaus is “v enby.”

caption Bex Taylor-Klaus at the premiere of Netflix’s “Dumplin'” on December 6, 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bex Taylor-Klaus has had quite a successful career in Hollywood so far, with roles in Netflix’s “Dumplin,” and on AMC’s “The Killing,” The CW’s “Arrow,” and MTV’s “Scream” (to name a few).

In an interview and shoot with Autostraddle in 2018, the 24-year-old spoke about their struggle to freely explore gender, both in our society and in the industry.

“In this day, exploring gender is taboo and stigmatized but to a lesser extent [than in the past], and it’s something that I’ve always been a little bit afraid of because my industry can be a little bit brutal,” Taylor-Klaus said.

The Atlanta native added that the shoot, which features them wearing various looks – such as a crop top with boots in one instance and a button down shirt with a tie in another – was a way to show that they can be a “chameleon.”

Just a month after that, Klaus tweeted that they did in fact identify as non-binary.

“I came out as trans non-binary in a room full of people today,” Klaus wrote in the tweet. “Guess it’s time for me to do that on here, too … Hi. I’m Bex, and the rumors are true. I’m v enby [non-binary].”

Indya Moore isn’t sure if people are ready to understand what “non-binary” means.

caption Indya Moore at FX’s “Pose” Season 2 premiere on June 5, 2019. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who can forget Indya Moore and their whimsical naked dress look at the TIME 100 Gala in April?

Although Moore began their career as a model, the 24-year-old broke into TV and films as background characters. Now, they play Angel on FX’s “Pose,” a trailblazing show about NYC’s legendary underground ballroom culture that began in the 1980s.

In conversation with costar MJ Rodriguez for L’Officiel Magazine, Moore talked about why representation is mandatory as well as identifying as non-binary.

“I’m non-binary but I don’t really talk about it that much,” they said. “I don’t feel like people really are there yet for understanding it, which I don’t mind, but I also acknowledge the way people see me as a woman.”

Lachlan Watson is one of the youngest non-binary actors in Hollywood.

caption Lachlan Watson at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2019. source Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Lachlan Watson is just one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” who plays trans teen Theo Putnam.

In an interview with MTV News, the 17-year-old actor opened up about their gender identity journey, describing it as a three-part opera. In Act 1, at 13 years old, Watson said that they identified as a cisgender lebian. For Act 2, they came out as trans.

Now, in Act 3, they identify as non-binary.

The North Carolina native also explained that they are in a constant struggle to not put themself inside of a box.

“That’s sort of why I call it ‘gender freedom’ as opposed to gender fluidity, because instead of fluctuating between two options or three options or four options, you’re just sort of free,” Watson said in the interview. “I’ve found it a really beautiful thing to just not limit myself as much as I used to.”

Liv Hewson would “love to play a non-binary person.”

caption Liv Hewson at Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” season two premiere on March 22, 2018. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Liv Hewson starred alongside Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant on Netflix’s dark comedy, “Santa Clarita Diet.” Although the show was canceled in April after three seasons, the Aussie actor has a few projects in the works.

Hewson, who is also a playwright, spoke to A Beautiful Perspective last year about coming out as non-binary when they were 16.

“For a long time, though, I had no idea how I was going to be open about it professionally,” Hewson said. “For ages it seemed like a possibility so out of reach, it never really crossed my mind, because I felt like it was impossible.”

The 23-year-old also revealed in the interview that they are working on writing a non-binary character, but it’s still in its “baby stages.”

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about and working towards,” they said. “I would love to play a non-binary person, that would just be a joy to me.”