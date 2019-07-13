Slack is now bigger than Deutsche Bank. Here are 8 other companies that also eclipsed the once giant German lender.

Yusuf Khan, Business Insider US
Reuters

  • Deutsche Bank has a week from hell.
  • After share declines, it’s market cap is now just over $15.7 billion
  • Here are some companies that have eclipsed the once giant lender.
Deutsche Bank is Germany biggest bank but after a brutal last year of scandals and share declines, a radical overhaul was announced this week, with 18,000 job cuts.

Deutsche Bank’s share price
Markets Insider

The German bank’s market cap now sits at about $15.73 billion. Here are eight companies that are now bigger.

Slack – $17.66 billion

Reuters

Nestle India – $17.48 billion

Thomson Reuters

Just India’s division of Nestle is now bigger than the German bank.

Woolworths – $30.11 billion

The logo of Woolworths, which stopped selling needles on Thursday.
Reuters

The Aussie retailer is also fairing far better than the bank.

Chipotle – $20.57 billion

Reuters

Walgreens Boots – $50.30 billion

Kraft Heinz – $37.32 billion

Reuters

Carlsberg – $20.82 billion

REUTERS/David Loh

The Danish beer company also surpasses Deutsche Bank.

Hewlett Packard – $31.72 billion

Reuters

Tesco – $29.5 billion

Reuters

The UK supermarket giant almost has double the value of Deutsche Bank.