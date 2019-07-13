Slack is now bigger than Deutsche Bank. Here are 8 other companies that also eclipsed the once giant German lender.

- source
- Deutsche Bank has a week from hell.
- After share declines, it’s market cap is now just over $15.7 billion
- Here are some companies that have eclipsed the once giant lender.
Deutsche Bank is Germany biggest bank but after a brutal last year of scandals and share declines, a radical overhaul was announced this week, with 18,000 job cuts.
The German bank’s market cap now sits at about $15.73 billion. Here are eight companies that are now bigger.
Slack – $17.66 billion
Nestle India – $17.48 billion
Just India’s division of Nestle is now bigger than the German bank.
Woolworths – $30.11 billion
The Aussie retailer is also fairing far better than the bank.
Chipotle – $20.57 billion
Walgreens Boots – $50.30 billion
Kraft Heinz – $37.32 billion
Carlsberg – $20.82 billion
The Danish beer company also surpasses Deutsche Bank.
Hewlett Packard – $31.72 billion
Tesco – $29.5 billion
The UK supermarket giant almost has double the value of Deutsche Bank.