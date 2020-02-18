9 insurers in Singapore are providing free coronavirus coverage: here’s what you can claim

Many insurers in Singapore are extending their policies to cover hospital stays and death due to to the new disease. The Straits Times

As fears of the coronavirus continue, insurers in Singapore are extending their policies to cover hospital stays and death due to to the new disease.

In a statement on Feb 11, the General Insurance Association of Singapore and Life Insurance Association Singapore said that all Integrated Shield Plans and riders under member companies would provide coverage for hospitalisation expenses related to the virus.

It added that many firms were also altering their non-Integrated Shield Plans for individual policies to provide coverage for virus-related medical expenses.

Business Insider compiled a list of the free individual coverage local insurers are offering:

AIA

All 1.4 million existing customers, and those whose policies are being issued up to July 31, get free coronavirus coverage. The coverage lasts until Dec 31 this year, or 30 days after the Dorscon level goes back to green.

Coverage comprises a lump-sum payment of S$1,000 for hospitalisation and S$25,000 if the policyholder dies due to the virus.

NTUC Income

Income Personal Accident and Income Family Micro-Insurance Scheme (IFMIS) policyholders get free coronavirus coverage until Aug 31.

On top of existing benefits, those under the Personal Accident Assurance with Infectious Disease cover policy or Personal Accident Infectious Disease policy will get $100 a day (for up to 30 days) of hospitalisation due to the virus. They also get $10,000 if the policyholder dies due to the virus.

Those under IFMIS get S$200 a day (for up to 30 days) of hospitalisation and $5,000 if the policyholder dies or suffers permanent disability due to the virus.

Manulife

All existing policyholders and life insured customers get free coronavirus coverage until June 1. However, it does not cover those who got their policy issued or renewed after Feb 17, and caught the virus within a two week timeframe.

Those diagnosed with the virus get S$1,500, and an additional S$2,000 if they are hospitalised for 5 days or more.

They also get $30,000 if they die due to the virus, on top of the death benefit from their existing policy.

DBS

All of DBS’ 5 million customers get free worldwide coverage – except in Mainland China and US-sanctioned countries – under its new Covid-19 Hospital Cash Policy, which lasts for 30 days from the date of application. It starts on Feb 24.

To qualify, customers must declare that they do not have any flu-like symptoms, or visited China in the 14 days before applying. Partners and children can be included in the application, even if they are not existing customers.

Policyholders get S$100 per day of hospitalisation (up to 14 days), and S$1,000 upon admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Great Eastern

Policyholders, their spouses and children under 18 who get the virus are covered until the end of the year.

Those hospitalised due to the virus get S$200 per day (up to 60 days), and S$20,000 if they die due to the virus, on top of the death benefit from their existing policy.

Tokio Marine Life

The first 50 policyholders with individual life policies get S$5,000 if they contract the virus, with a cut-off date of April 30. They must provide proof of medical certification from a local hospital.

HSBC

All HSBC Life policyholders (and their spouses and children under 18) who buy their policies before April 30 get free coronavirus coverage for one year, starting Feb 7. This excludes any customers who contracted or are suspected to have the virus before Feb 7.

Those diagnosed with the virus get S$1,000, while those hospitalised get S$200 per day (up to 45 days), and S$10,000 if they die from the virus.

Etiqa

All life insurance policyholders who buy their policies before April 30 get free coronavirus coverage for one year, starting Feb 7. This excludes any customers who contracted or are suspected to have the virus before Feb 7.

Those hospitalised get S$100 per day of hospitalisation (up to 10 days), while those in the ICU get S$200 per day (up to 5 days), and S$50,000 if they die as a result of the virus.

China Life

All existing policyholders get free coronavirus coverage until Aug 31 or 30 days after the Government announces that the outbreak ceases to be a health threat. Payouts also stop if the company has hit a total payout sum of S$620,000.

the free coverage does not include those whose policies were issued after Feb 10 and caught the virus within a two week timeframe, or showed symptoms of the virus before applying.

Those diagnosed with the virus and quarantined get S$800, while those hospitalised get S$130 per day (up to 60 days), and S$80,000 if they die. Payouts are capped at $88,600 per person, regardless of the number of insurance policies they have with the company.

Read also: