You won’t be able to look at these military training photos without getting sweaty palms

caption A Royal Thai Marine holds a radiated rat snake during jungle survival training Feb. 19, 2018, in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand. source US Air Force

The photo above shows Master Sgt. Pairoj Prasansai, a Royal Thai Marine and jungle survival training instructor, holding a radiated rat snake during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018.

Allied Marines from the US, South Korea, Thailand, and other countries, learned how to drink snake blood and eat other reptiles and bugs during the jungle survival training aspect of the exercise.

Even when not in the midst of battle or conflict, US service members often find themselves in stressful and strange situations.

Here are 9 more such situations.

Crawling through a tiny tube.

caption US Army Reserve Spc. Alex Thompson crawls through a tube for confined space familiarization training during Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy on August 13, 2018. source US Army

Army firefighters train to rescue troops who are trapped in tight spaces.

Dangling from a helicopter in the air.

caption Marines hang from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction training underway in the South China Sea, Oct. 11, 2018. source US Marine Corps

Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction is a method to insert or recover troops from areas where helicopters and other planes can’t land.

Getting kicked in the groin.

caption German combatives instructors train Maneuver Center of Excellence instructors on the new German army combatives course Sept. 12 through 28 at Kelley Hill at Fort Benning, Georgia. source US Army

The German army infantry combatives course is a new program at Fort Benning, where soldiers learn “armed and unarmed striking combos, primary and secondary weapon transitions, knife defenses and transitions, and close-quarter battle training,” and more, according to the Army.

Jumping out of airplanes and opening the chutes at low altitudes.

caption A US Air Force Guardian Angel Team conduct a high altitude, low opening free fall jump working with a C-130J Super Hercules from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 23, 2018. source US Air Force

Guardian Angels are a team of “Combat Rescue Officers, Pararescuemen [or PJs], Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialists,” according to the Air Force.

They conduct high altitude, low opening jumps like this to rescue and recover downed aircrews from hostile or otherwise unreachable areas.

Getting sprayed in the face with pepper spray.

caption Army Pvt. Antonio Martinez, a military police officer, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum while conducting familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. source US Air Force

All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC, or pepper spray, when they first arrive at their units.

Floating in dirty water.

caption Cpl. Kevin E. Kusler floats through stagnant muddy water as he avoids concertina wire during the jungle endurance course June 20 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. source US Marine Corps

Jungle warfare training at Camp Gonsalves, where this picture was taken, provides Marines with experience in fighting in dense jungle environments.

Or wading through water under barbed wire.

caption A US Marine candidate navigates barbed wire through the Quigley Assault Course at the Officer Candidate School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Oct. 5, 2016. source US Marine Corps

The Quigley Assault Course is part of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidates Course. Officers who finish the OCS are commissioned as second lieutenants.

Remaining still as a snake crawls over you.

caption A southern black racer snake slithers across the barrel of junior US Army National Guard sniper Pfc. William Snyder’s rifle as he practices woodland stalking in a camouflaged ghillie suit, April 7, 2018, at Eglin Air Force Base. source US Army

“Our snipers are trained to remain perfectly still for hours on end when in position and remain invisible to enemies and even wildlife,” the Alabama National Guard wrote in the caption of this photo on Facebook in April.

Getting choked while your fellow Marine executes a knife strike on your neck.

caption Lance Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck (top), a combat photographer with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), executes a knife strike against Cpl. Adam Dublinske, a combat mass communicator with the 11th MEU, during martial arts training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018. source US Marine Corps

The two Marines engaged in this exercise to gain experience in close quarters combat knife techniques, according to the Marine Corps.