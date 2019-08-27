See inside one of the largest ‘log homes’ in the US: a $9.5 million mansion that comes with a temperature controlled 22-car garage

A custom log home on approximately 1,249 acres of property in Okaloosa County, Florida has been listed at $9.5 million.

One of the home’s wildest features is a 5,000 square foot 22-car garage that can be heated and cooled.

The eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home also includes media, game, hunting, wine cellar, and fitness rooms.

A $9.5 million custom log lodge, which sits on 1,249 acres of property, is now for sale in Okaloosa County, Florida.

The 16,015 square foot lodge was first built in 2007 and took two years to complete. Despite its cozy appearance, the lodge has many ornate details, such as light fixtures around the home that are valued at $250,000 and a 5,5000-pound door to a bank vault, to name a few.

Other amenities include a billiard and game room with gun display cabinets, a movie and media room, and a 190-foot long balcony on the second and third floor. These floors also include eight bedrooms, all of which have their own private bathrooms. The three-floor property is accessible via an elevator.

The home also includes a 5,000-square-foot, 22-car garage that can be heated and cooled. There’s also a 7,200-square-foot steel equipment garage that can fit multiple tractors and implements, all of which are included with the sale.

The property also includes access to Juniper Creek, Pond Creek, and bunches of longleaf pines. There are also deer and turkey wandering the property, along with three ponds full of bass, bream, and catfish, perfect for its previous owner, the founder of Pro Bass magazine. These potential catches can all be managed in the lodge’s wild game-processing room.

The broker selling the property is Jon Kohler & Associates.

The property, which totals about 1,249 acres, includes a custom log lodge, three stocked ponds, two creeks, and bunches of longleaf pines.

The almost 25,000 square foot home has a heated and cooled, 5,000 square foot 22-car garage. There’s also a 7,200 square foot steel equipment garage that can fit tractors and implements.

The lodge was built in 2007 and took two years to complete. The eight-bedroom, 10-bath property was created by a “noted” log home architect and includes a front door made in Vermont and stones from Colorado.

The modernized kitchen and formal dining room lead into the breakfast area, which also has access to a balcony with views of Juniper Creek and property.

The billiard and game room includes a pool table, gun display cabinets, and a stone-lined fireplace. There’s also a wine cellar, gym, and a media room. The former leads into a porch with an outdoor kitchen.

There are around 109 manicured acres around the home, 116 acres of planted longleaf pines, and around 3.5 miles of access to Juniper Creek and Pond Creek. The property also includes three ponds full of bass, bream, and catfish.

The second floor has a laundry room, three guest bedrooms with private bathrooms, and a 190-foot balcony. The third floor has two guest bedrooms with private bathrooms and the approximately 1,266-square-foot master wing.

An elevator allows for easier access to the three-floored home. Other lush amenities include a game-processing room with a mud and hunt room, a bank vault, and a fireproof safe room.

The living room, pictured below, is 2,000 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows and a custom-built elk antler chandelier.

The property is located close to downtown Crestview, Florida and 45 minutes from the nearby town of Destin, Florida.