9 labor and delivery nurses at a Maine hospital are pregnant at the same time

caption Eight of the nine with their due dates. source Maine Medical Center/Facebook

At the Maine Medical Center, nine labor and delivery nurses are pregnant at the same time.

It’s a different kind of “baby boom.”

All of the nurses are due between April and July.

The women say they are a support system for each other.

Baby fever has taken hold of a Maine hospital, specifically the labor and delivery department.

Right now, nine labor and delivery nurses at the Maine Medical Center are pregnant. The women are all due between April and July.

“How’s this for a baby boom?” the caption of a photo of eight of the nurses said.

When the hospital shared the news of the pregnancies online, it was initially met with concern over coverage schedules in the coming months, CNN noted. However, the hospital was quick to quell any concerns. “Don’t worry! We have a plan,” it wrote in a comment.

Read more: ‘We saw a wave that covered the entire ship’: Passengers describe what it was like on the cruise ship where 1,300 people were stranded

The nurses told ABC-affiliated WMTW that they all shared the news of their pregnancies in what seemed like a flurry.

“After each one of us started to say, ‘We’re pregnant,’ I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we’re all there for each other,” nurse Erin Grenier told the outlet.

The women have built up a supportive community. They even plan to be there for each other’s delivery, WMTW reports.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” Amanda Spear, another nurse, said.