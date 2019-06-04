9 pictures of the baby Trump blimp that haunts the president around the world

A 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a diaper-clad baby flew over London on Tuesday as people protested his visit to the UK.

The blimp was first flown over Parliament Square in London during the president’s July 2018 visit to the UK.

The 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a diaper-clad baby flew over London on Tuesday, as the president met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May nearby.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest Trump’s UK visit. In addition to the “Trump baby,” there was a 16-foot robot depicting Trump on a golden toilet using a smartphone to tweet and repeating certain phrases, and various signs protesting everything from the president’s stance on the environment and his restrictive immigration policies.

“Say it loud, say it clear! Donald Trump’s not welcome here!” protesters could be heard chanting. “Donald Trump, shame on you!”

When asked about the protesters, the president said at a joint press conference: “I didn’t see the protesters until a short while ago and it was a very small group of people, put in for political reasons, so it was fake news.”

“There were thousands of people on the street cheering,” Trump insisted.

Check out pictures of the “Trump baby” during Tuesday’s protest.

caption Trump Babysitters inflate a large Trump Baby Blimp in Parliament Square outside Westminster on June 4, 2019 in London, England. source Photo By Alex McBride/Getty Images

The blimp is owned and managed by the Stop Trump Coalition, a UK-based group.

“With Trump Baby flying we’re sending a very clear message of solidarity to those affected by his despicable politics,” Ajuub Faraji, a member of the group, told the Daily Express, adding they are “saying loud and clear that the US president doesn’t deserve the red carpet treatment being given to him by the government.”

caption The US flag is shown flying upside down with the Trump Baby, a six meter high inflatable blimp, meant to protest the state visit of US President Donald Trump. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The blimp was raised in Parliament Square, Westminster, at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

caption Organizers Together Against Trump, which is a collaboration between the Stop Trump Coalition and Stand Up To Trump, have organized a carnival of resistance, a national demonstration to protest President Trump’s policies and politics during his official UK visit. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

A group of “Trump babysitters” set up the blimp.

caption The Trump Baby and babysitters. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Following the president’s 2018 visit to the UK, he said the balloon made him “feel unwelcome.”

caption A protester holds a sign that reads “Trump is a danger to the world” during protests against the state visit of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in London. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The balloon cost £5,000 ($6,300) to make.

caption The Trump Baby, features chest hair and an agape mouth. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

On Monday evening, the Museum of London also announced it wanted to purchase the “Trump baby” balloon for its collection following the state visit.

caption A protester holds a sign that reads “Build a wall 2 keep Trump out” during protests against the state visit of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

“Baby Trump” was, alas, reportedly stabbed by a Trump supporter during Tuesday’s protest.

caption A woman who goes by the moniker Based Amy — reportedly a supporter of far right UK politician Tommy Robinson — took credit for destroying the blimp. source photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

