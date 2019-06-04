9 pictures of the baby Trump blimp that haunts the president around the world

- A 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a diaper-clad baby flew over London on Tuesday as people protested his visit to the UK.
- The blimp was first flown over Parliament Square in London during the president’s July 2018 visit to the UK.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
The 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a diaper-clad baby flew over London on Tuesday, as the president met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May nearby.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest Trump’s UK visit. In addition to the “Trump baby,” there was a 16-foot robot depicting Trump on a golden toilet using a smartphone to tweet and repeating certain phrases, and various signs protesting everything from the president’s stance on the environment and his restrictive immigration policies.
“Say it loud, say it clear! Donald Trump’s not welcome here!” protesters could be heard chanting. “Donald Trump, shame on you!”
When asked about the protesters, the president said at a joint press conference: “I didn’t see the protesters until a short while ago and it was a very small group of people, put in for political reasons, so it was fake news.”
“There were thousands of people on the street cheering,” Trump insisted.
Check out pictures of the “Trump baby” during Tuesday’s protest.
The blimp was first flown over Parliament Square in London during the president’s July 2018 visit to the UK.
- source
- Photo By Alex McBride/Getty Images
The blimp is owned and managed by the Stop Trump Coalition, a UK-based group.
“With Trump Baby flying we’re sending a very clear message of solidarity to those affected by his despicable politics,” Ajuub Faraji, a member of the group, told the Daily Express, adding they are “saying loud and clear that the US president doesn’t deserve the red carpet treatment being given to him by the government.”
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
The blimp was raised in Parliament Square, Westminster, at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
A group of “Trump babysitters” set up the blimp.
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
Following the president’s 2018 visit to the UK, he said the balloon made him “feel unwelcome.”
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
The balloon cost £5,000 ($6,300) to make.
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
On Monday evening, the Museum of London also announced it wanted to purchase the “Trump baby” balloon for its collection following the state visit.
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
“Baby Trump” was, alas, reportedly stabbed by a Trump supporter during Tuesday’s protest.
- source
- photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images