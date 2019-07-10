9 remote jobs that let you travel around the world

The ability to work remotely while having the flexibility to travel is becoming more important for workers.

We rounded up nine jobs that will let you travel the world while getting paid in the process.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The freedom to work remotely is becoming more and more appealing to workers today.

And for many workers, the ability to travel while they’re on the clock can turn a mundane job into their dream setup.

If you’re looking for a job that will let you work remotely, dictate your own schedule, and travel whenever you want, you might be in luck. There are plenty of gigs that fit that description, from online language tutors to tour guides.

Read on to learn more about nine remote jobs that let you travel the world while getting paid in the process.

Content creator

The “digital nomad” lifestyle has opened up the playing field when it comes to living and working remotely, so long as you have a laptop and solid Wi-Fi connection.

Enter content creator, a loosely defined job title that can encompass anything from helping create brand recognition for companies to copywriting gigs for blogs, PR agencies, and websites of all stripes. It’s exactly this type of work that many travel writers use to help supplement their income while they’re on the road.

Global freelancing platform Upwork is one such website that connects businesses to independent contractors or content creators to one another for everything from short-term projects to full-time work.

Online tutor

source Shin Woong-jae/For the Washington Post

Teaching English online has become an increasingly popular vocation for people looking to live remotely in the country of their choosing while having the flexibility to travel abroad.

While prerequisites for teaching English online vary from site to site and country to country, at the very least you need to be a native English speaker, have a strong Wi-Fi connection, and a little bit of patience to boot. Some countries require Teaching English as a Foreign Language certification in order to teach online, so it’s important to do a little research before jumping in.

In addition to English, there are plenty of subjects to teach online, including math, chemistry, music, and art.

Au pair

source Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock

While the French term of endearment for a female nanny may seem slightly outdated, au pair is still very much an occupation that remains alive and well, and is an excellent option for those looking to live and work while traveling remotely.

In addition to carrying a lot of responsibility, and in some cases requiring previous childcare experience, being an au pair can also be incredibly rewarding. The website AuPairWorld connects families and au pairs around the world and is a great place to start if you’re interested in learning more.

Cruise ship employee

source Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

Working on a cruise ship may not be for everybody, but it’s one of the best ways to work remotely while seeing the world for free.

The majority of cruise ship employees are independent contractors, meaning they work anywhere from two- to six-month stints before having their contracts renewed.

For recent college graduate Jonathan Wasserman, the opportunity to work on a Celebrity Edge cruise ship came at a pivotal time in his life.

Even though his gig as a musician requires him to work almost every night of the week, Wasserman said he spends almost every day off the ship exploring new ports of call.

“Traveling has always been important to me. It’s not my ideal job, but it pays well and I get to fulfill my passion for traveling,” Wasserman said.

Tour guide

If you’re naturally inquisitive and love to be around people, then being a tour guide is a great way not only to experience a destination, but help others experience it as well.

For Tel Aviv-based tour guide and founder of Secret Urban History Libbi Cohen, having the ability to create her own schedule and traveling whenever she wants are two major perks of her job.

“As a tour guide leading short walking tours, I travel all around Israel and have the ability to build my own schedule and decide when to lead a tour and when to invest the time into research,” Cohen told Business Insider.

Cohen said she especially appreciated the flexibility her job provides.

“Sometimes people book a last-minute tour and it affects my entire schedule, but I actually love that because I feel like my life is organized in a tight schedule while still being super spontaneous,” she said.

Translator

source Google

There are lots of opportunities for the multilingual people of the world.

Jobs and translation and transcribing are chief among them, and are both great ways to work remotely while traveling the world. While the pay scale varies for this kind of work country to country and client to client, it’s a great way to put your language skills to use, and get paid doing it.

Social media manager

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you’re obsessed with Instagram, love Twitter, and understand the importance of going viral, there are hundreds if not thousands of agencies and brands out there who are looking for people to help manage their content.

While it’s good to know how to manage and maintain a cohesive social media strategy, this type of work is still relatively new and the social media landscape is always changing. But if you have a strong following of your own and the proclivity to help others do the same while working remotely and supplementing a healthy income, then this could definitely be the gig for you.

Data analyst

While data analyst may not sound like the sexiest job title, it’s something that can be done from pretty much anywhere. All it requires are strong organizational skills, basic knowledge of Excel, and strong internet connection.

From Amazon to Xerox, there are thousands of companies that outsource this type of work. Just make sure to read the fine print before signing your life away. After all, there’s nothing sexier than sipping cocktails on the beach in Phuket, which hey, you’ll definitely deserve after a long day of analyzing data.

Bitcoin trader

If you’re intrigued by the idea of dealing in cryptocurrency, traders around the world can log in anywhere in the world.

Bitcoin is a global currency that isn’t linked to any country in particular, making its transferability across countries and continents especially appealing for traders while still providing the flexibility of working from anywhere.