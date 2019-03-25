9 things you didn’t realize AAA will help you with

caption AAA members can get discounts on a large number of products and services, including movie tickets, food, and clothing. source Mark Makela/Reuters

The travel organization AAA is known for providing members with services they can use if something goes wrong with their car. AAA memberships include a range of car-related services, like flat-tire replacement, battery jump-starts, and fuel deliveries for cars that run out of gas.

But emergency auto services are just one of the many benefits AAA offers. Members also get access to travel booking, loans, and discounts on a wide array of products and services.

These are nine things you might not realize you can get with a AAA membership.

Transportation for broken bikes

source Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Transportation services for broken bicycles are available to members of AAA Northeast, which covers Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York.

AAA Northeast members can receive two bicycle service calls per year, though the service is not available to AAA members in other regions.

Identity-theft protection

source Kathryn Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

AAA offers an identity-protection service, ProtectMyID, that helps members identify or address the consequences of identity theft. The service has three tiers; the first is free to members and the second two have a monthly fee, provide more insurance against identity theft, and monitor a wider range of member information.

Driving lessons

source Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images

AAA members can receive driving lessons through the AAA Driving School. The organization also offers defensive-driving classes members can take to receive insurance discounts.

Travel services

source Delta

AAA members can book hotels, flights, cars, cruises, and vacation packages – some of which include perks or discounts – on AAA’s website.

Shopping discounts

source Mark Makela/Reuters

AAA members can get discounts on a large number of products and services, including movie tickets, food, and clothing. Participating companies include Office Depot, HP, and AMC Theatres.

Loans

source Larry Downing/Reuters

AAA members can apply for auto, home, and student loans from the organization.

Insurance

source Michael Heim/EyeEm/Getty Images

AAA also sells auto, home, life, small business, and dental insurance.

Credit cards

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

AAA has a branded Visa credit card that offers extra reward points for some travel and AAA-related spending.

Passport photos

source Nuangthong/Shutterstock

Members of AAA’s premium tiers can receive free passport photos, while other members can get them for a fee.