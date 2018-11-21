11 couples who are still together from ’90 Day Fiancé’

caption Some couples are still together from the TLC show. source TLC

The couples on “90 Day Fiancé” come up against so many obstacles that have nothing to do with citizenship: Getting married under the pressure of a short time frame, adjusting to life in a new country, living with a partner who once lived across the world. But every once in a while, the show gives us a true love story among all the drama.

Despite the odds they’re up against, many of the couples do, eventually, end up marrying, and some of them are still together today. Of course, as fans see on the TLC show, the journey to getting the K1 visa is not an easy one, but there are definitely couples out there who can and do make it work.

Here are some of the couples from “90 Day Fiancé” who are still together today.

Russ and Paola Mayfield are expecting their first child.

caption Not only are they still together, they are now expecting a baby. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Russ and Paola went through a lot of challenges when they got together – including but not limited to Paolo’s new modeling career in Miami and her sometimes meddling friend from back home in Colombia, Juan. But today, they’re still together, and over the summer, they announced that they’re expecting their first child.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents – we are already so in love with our baby,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly last July. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have beat the odds.

caption Toborowsky and Suwan have been through a lot together. source David Toborowsky/ Instagram

Watching them on “90 Day Fiancé” didn’t give viewers much hope for David and Annie’s future, but the couple is still together to this day.

No word on how David’s kids are feeling about the state of their relationship, and in September, while visiting Jenny McCarthy’s XM radio show, Annie admitted that they’re still living in that storage unit from the show.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting a baby girl.

caption They have been married for almost a year and are expecting a baby girl. source Instagram/Elizabeth Potthast Castravet

When Andrei first arrived in America from Moldova, Elizabeth’s family wasn’t sure he was dating her for the right reasons. But now, they’ve been married for almost a full year and are expecting their first baby together in 2019. The happy couple announced the news in a video on the TLC website in October.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox are still a family.

caption They were one of the first couples on the show. source Instagram/Kirlyam

Kirlyam and Alan were one of the first couples to ever be featured on the show, starring in the first season of “90 Day Fiancé,” which means they’re also one of the couples who have been together the longest. Even though they mostly live their lives out of the public eye, last year, they did welcome a baby boy together – Liam Jordan da Costa Cox.

“We love each other so much and now we get to love something that we both helped create. We look forward to all the happiness Liam will bring into our lives and the lives of our families,” Kirlyam told People.

Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters are also parents.

caption Bowers and Walters are still together. source Instagram/devar11

It took a lot of convincing for the people in Melanie’s life to take her relationship with Devar seriously. They met while she was on vacation in Jamaica at a resort where Devar worked as a lifeguard, and they said it was true love at first sight. They welcomed a daughter, Avah, in November 2017 and seem to be going strong.

Louis and Aya Gattone expanded their family.

caption The Gattones just had a baby. source TLC

You might remember Louis and Aya from the first season of “90 Day Fiancé,” when Aya left the Philippines to be with Louis and his two children in America. In June, Aya and Louis welcomed their first child together, although they’ve both since made their Instagram accounts private and seem to be pulling back from the spotlight.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are still together.

caption This couple has had a rollercoaster journey. source TLC

With all the drama that fans have seen from Chantel and Pedro, it may seem like a miracle to some viewers that they’re still married, but they are. Despite the fact that viewers witnessed a physical fight break out between Pedro and Chantel’s family last season, it seems like a little friction wasn’t enough to end things between them for good. Divorce rumors are still circulating, but in October, she posted a photo featuring her wedding rings on Instagram.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik seem to be going strong.

caption They seem to be enjoying life together. source Instagram/lorenbrovarnik

When Alexei moved to the United States from Israel to be with Loren, they had a rocky start, especially as Loren struggled with her Tourette’s Syndrome. If you follow the couple on Instagram, you already know that they are frequently traveling and posting about enjoying life.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are together, but things haven’t always been easy.

caption They are an on-again-off-again couple. source Instagram/anfisanava

Jorge and Anfisa’s relationship has become legendary on “90 Day Fiancé,” with Anfisa becoming one of the most beloved cast members in the history of the series. But even though they’ve broken up more than once, including visits to divorce lawyers, they’re still married.

In September, Jorge revealed while talking to TMZ that he’d been sentenced to two and a half years in prison on drug charges.

Danny and Amy Frismuth are private about their relationship.

caption The Frismuth’s have two babies. source Instagram/dfrishmuth

Fans of Danny and Amy – the couple who made it work despite the fact that Danny’s family initially didn’t like that Amy was of a different race and from South Africa – will be disappointed to know that they’re keeping their lives private these days.

Things seem to be going well though and in fact, they now have two children together, Jedidiah and Anna.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are still engaged.

caption They are seemingly still together. source Instagram/alwayssnicole

Their current status is a little murky, but Nicole and Azan do seem to be together – even though they’re still not married and Azan still lives in Morocco. Recently, Nicole has been on a weight loss journey, and in October, she shared that she lost 18 pounds in a post on Instagram.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.