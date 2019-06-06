90% of Singaporeans say in-car cameras can protect drivers and passengers – and most who agree think they should record both audio and video

The poll also found that 64 per cent of respondents agreed that taxis, private hire cars and limousines should be allowed to install IVRDs. Pixabay

With ride-hailing becoming a norm in Singapore, both commuters and drivers are looking at more ways to protect themselves – even if it’s at the expense of privacy, it seems.

This includes the use of inward-facing in-vehicle recording devices (IVRDs) – a measure that around 9 out of 10 Singaporeans in a recent poll said can help protect both parties from inappropriate or violent behaviour.

The poll – commissioned by feedback unit Reach and conducted with 1,000 Singapore residents aged 15 and above – found that 64 per cent of respondents agreed that taxis, private hire cars and limousines should be allowed to install IVRDs.

In comparison, only 22 per cent of respondents said that taxis, private hires and limousines should not be allowed to install in-car cameras, while the remaining 14 per cent said that they were unsure.

Among those who agreed with the installation of IVRDs in public service vehicles, about 91 per cent said the in-car cameras should be able to record both video and audio while 7 per cent said that the recordings should be video-only.

A small number of respondents (about one per cent) said that only audio recordings should be made, Reach said.

When respondents who said in-car cameras should be allowed to record video and audio were asked to give reasons for their answer, 93 per cent said that having both recordings were needed to enforce against inappropriate or violent behaviour, and deal with fare-related disputes.

Around 41 per cent also said they had no qualms with both forms of recording as there were sufficient regulations to safeguard their privacy and prevent their personal data from being leaked.

Only around 25 per cent of them said that they were not concerned about having their conversations or faces captured in a recording.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) currently has strict rules regarding the installation of in-car cameras in public service vehicles. Audio recordings of passengers’ conversations are not allowed, while written permission is required if drivers want to use LTA-approved IVRDs.

In May, LTA issued a warning to a Gojek driver whose dispute with a passenger made headlines, after his video and audio recording of the argument went viral on social media, The Straits Times reported.

LTA said the warning was issued for the unauthorised recording and disclosure of the video captured by his in-car camera.

