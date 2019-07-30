20 pictures from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ that give us ’90s nostalgia

caption “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast. source Mikel Roberts/Getty images

“Beverly Hills, 90210” was a defining TV series of the ’90s created by Darren Star, the mastermind behind a number of other iconic shows, including “Melrose Place,” “90210” (a remake not to be confused with the original), “Sex and the City,” and “Younger.” During the original show’s run from 1990 until 2000, fans couldn’t get enough of the drama that unfolded in and beyond West Beverly High School.

Fans will be excited to know that a spinoff of the iconic ’90s show is coming soon. The new version, “BH90210,” premiers August 7 on FOX. Many stars of the original series are appearing in the new version, according to People.

In March 2019, Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the original series, passed away after suffering a stroke. Cast member Shannen Doherty, who played Dylan McKay’s longtime love interest, Brenda Walsh, told Entertainment Tonight that she is joining the new cast of “BH90210” to honor Perry.

In light of “BH90210,” here are some of the best moments, outfits, hairstyles, and scenes from the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” that take us right back to the 1990s.

This fashion moment from the show’s pilot is the epitome of the ’90s.

caption This takes us right back to 1990. source CBS

In the pilot episode, Brenda and Brandon Walsh attend their first Beverly Hills party and meet Kelly, Donna, and Steve.

Donna Martin, played by Tori Spelling, rocked a voluminous ’90s hairdo during her high school years.

caption Tori Spelling in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

In later seasons of the show, Donna’s character sported a shorter, darker haircut.

Dylan McKay’s cool-kid hairstyle and leather jacket combination was also iconic.

caption Luke Perry in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

Dylan McKay was played by actor Luke Perry.

David Silver’s high school radio station DJ career was telling of the decade.

caption Brian Austin Green and Ian Zieringin “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

In the show, David Silver, played by Brian Austin Green, was known for pursuing his interests in music and DJ-ing, and in later seasons, he joins his college radio station at fictitious California University.

It was even cuter when he played a special song over the radio and asked Donna on a date.

caption Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

David Silver and Donna Martin were longtime love interests on the show.

When in doubt, the characters would wind up at the Peach Pit, a retro diner that became a symbol of the TV series.

caption Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

The well-loved, fictitious eatery was a quintessential “Beverly Hills, 90210” setting.

The charming eatery was a mainstay for the characters.

caption Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Fans of “Beverly Hills, 90210” who live in LA can visit a Peach Pit pop-up from August 1 through August 3, according to Variety.

Characters on the show sported tons of preppy looks, like Brenda’s dad, who wore this multicolored plaid number …

caption Luke Perry and James Eckhouse in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

Preppy styles were popular in the late-’80s and early ’90s.

… and Donna, whose checkered blazer was a quintessential ’90s vibe.

caption Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Donna’s style was always impeccable.

So many moments from “Beverly Hills, 90210” were quintessential ’90s.

caption Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Shannen Doherty in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Donna (Tori Spelling), Kelly (Jennie Garth), and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) turned the drugstore aisle into a fashion show with their primary-colored blazers and blouses.

Andrea’s round glasses were also all the rage during the decade.

caption Gabrielle Carteris in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Actress Gabrielle Carteris was 29 years old when she played Andrea Zuckerman, a character who was 16 years old in the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

From the outfits to the dance moves, school dances at West Beverly High make us miss the ’90s.

caption A scene from “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

The characters never missed a pool party, either.

caption A scene from “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

In one episode, David and Brenda won a pool party dance contest at California University.

The series featured technology of the time, like clunky phones …

caption Luke Perry in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source CBS

Just looking at the phone’s antenna brings back memories.

… and boxy computer monitors.

caption Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

The fourth season of the show followed the characters in their first year of college.

Not to mention the disposable cameras.

caption James Eckhouse, who played Brenda’s dad in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Before smartphones and digital cameras, taking disposable camera film to get developed was a norm in the ’90s.

From Kelly’s scrunchie-clad ponytail to the floral-printed couch, everything about this scene screams 1990s.

caption Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Scrunchies, as well as other ’90s fashion trends, have made a comeback as of late.

Andrea’s choker is a true relic from the decade.

caption Gabrielle Carteris in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Andrea Zukerman, played by Gabrielle Carteris, was a lead character on the show. Carteris’ real-life pregnancy was written into the show and became part of Andrea’s storyline. Carteris was written off the show after the fifth season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

And Brenda’s chambray shirt makes us miss all the denim we rocked in the ’90s.

caption Shannen Doherty in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda, was not asked back to the show after the fourth season. According to Entertainment Weekly, a writer-producer of the show said Doherty’s character was written off the show because Doherty got a haircut halfway through the season finale filming and didn’t tell anyone, which they said caused issues for continuity of the story.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” captured a generation and an entire decade with its drama, style, and ’90s-centric storyline.

caption Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

It may not be possible to recreate the original series as it was in the 1990s, but fans can get excited to step back into the elite world of Beverly Hills with “BH90210.”