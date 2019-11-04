15 toys you’ll only remember if you grew up in the ’90s

caption We all loved Tickle Me Elmo. source Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Believe it or not, it’s almost 30 years since the start of the ’90s.

With all that nostalgia brewing, it’s only fitting that we look at the toys that made ’90s kids who they are today – adults obsessed with reboots, reunions, and comebacks.

Keep scrolling and remember all the toys you – or your son or daughter – enjoyed throughout the ’90s.

Though Barbie dolls have been around since 1959, the “Totally Hair Barbie” in 1992 was the hottest Barbie of the decade.

caption “Totally Hair Barbie” from 1992. source Ole Spata/picture alliance via Getty Images

Barbie has come a long way since she first entered our lives in 1959. But a huge change came in 1992, when Totally Hair Barbie hit toy stores with ankle-length hair, a retro patterned dress, chunky earrings, and a scrunchie – peak ’90s fashion. She also came with gel and hair accessories so you could experiment with her luscious locks yourself.

Totally Hair Barbie made such an impact that an authentic 1992 doll can cost over $100 on eBay, according to Good Housekeeping. Kylie Jenner took us back in time when she dressed up as the doll for Halloween last year.

Skip-Its first came out in the ’80s but got a makeover in the ’90s.

caption A Skip-It. source The ysa & gaby show/Youtube

Playing with a Skip-It was easy enough. You’d slide the loop over one foot and swing the plastic ball around your feet, hopping over it every time it passed your other leg – or else you’d trip and fall, or hit yourself. Later iterations even had a counter so you could monitor your progress.

Skip-Its were released in the ’80s but received a makeover and Nickelodeon commercials in the ’90s, turning them into one of the hottest items of the time.

While pens aren’t traditionally thought of as toys, gel pens were certainly a way to make writing way more fun.

caption Gel pens. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Gelly Roll pens first arrived in the US in 1989 after years of development in Japan – but it took a few more years for them to really take off with teens. What made them break through? The iconic metallic colors that made your notes pop off the page, of course.

The metallic colors hit stores in 1997, and they immediately became the must-have school supply for all teen girls. But they also wrote on black paper, making them useful for after-school craft activities, too.

Another option was the Milky brand gel pens, which offered pastel colors. Those were introduced in 1996.

Gel pens are still available today, but we have to imagine that buyers are mainly nostalgic millennials picking up gel pens to recapture that middle school magic.

Before GameCubes, the Wii, the Wii U, and the Switch, there was the Nintendo 64, the ultimate video game console for ’90s kids.

For those of us who were kids in the ’90s, we’ve never been able to outgrow the iconic Nintendo 64 games, like “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros,” “Banjo-Kazooie,” “Pokemon Stadium,” and “GoldenEye 007.” In fact, most of those games are still being remade to this day.

The console first launched in 1996, and was a huge hit – but by the 2000s, it was already becoming obsolete. The GameCube launched in 2001, and our trusty N64s were left in the dust.

The original Tamagotchi taught us how to take care of a pet … without our parents actually getting us pets.

caption Tamagotchis. source REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The first Tamagotchi came alive in 1996 in Japan. Tamagotchis were released internationally the following year. These key chain-sized digital pets had to be fed, cleaned, played with, and eventually they needed to make friends with your friends’ Tamagotchi.

Tamagotchis disappeared in the 2000s, though there was a revival when an app was created for smartphones. A new color Tamagotchi was released in 2019 for a whopping $59.99 – a far cry from the $17.99 of the original.

It remains to be seen if the younger generations will care as much as millennials did.

The Talkboy was a fake toy used by Kevin in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” but after fans of the film demanded it, a toy company made a real version.

caption “Home Alone 2.” source 20th Century Fox

In “Home Alone 2,” Kevin uses his Talkboy to record his voice and distort it to make him sound like an adult – seems like a useful toy, right? Unfortunately, it was just a prop that writer and producer John Hughes dreamed up to help Kevin’s scheme.

However, after a mail-in campaign by fans, Tiger Electronics created a real version of the Talkboy, which debuted in 1993. That year, it was one of the hottest toys on Black Friday.

This recording technology would become outdated by the next decade, and it was set aside for more portable toys without cassette tapes. You can now find Talkboys on eBay for as low as $10.

Of course, the ’90s was a time of full-on Beanie Baby mania.

In 2019, Beanie Babies are more of a punchline than anything else, but in the ’90s they were a phenomenon. But for those of us who weren’t interested in keeping our stuffed animals in pristine condition, they were just toys that we loved to play with and cart around with us at all times.

Toy company Ty first introduced Beanie Babies in 1993 with a nine-animal lineup. The brand exploded to include hundreds of animals and special edition bears, but by the 2000s, the ubiquity of Beanie Babies had diminished.

Poo-Chis were one of the first robo-pets to steal our hearts in the new millennium.

caption A Poo-Chi. source YouTube/Einfari Âûtomata

Poo-Chis were the dream gift for any kid whose parents wouldn’t let them have a living pet. It could recognize your voice, perform tricks, and even talk to other Poo-Chis. It needed to be “fed,” and it would have a different personality depending on how often you trained it.

For the new millennium, this was a huge deal. But Poo-Chis were discontinued in 2002 after the advent of FurReal Friends, which did all of the above and were soft and huggable.

Game Boys, in all their shapes and sizes, were the hottest toys of the ’90s.

caption A boy plays on a Game Boy. source In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

The first Game Boy was released in Japan in April 1989, and the world of gaming was forever changed. You could finally take your favorite video games with you on the go. Game Boy mania hit fever pitch when it was released a few months later in the US.

All of Nintendo’s heavy hitters appeared in Game Boy games, and a few even made their debut there, like Pokémon and Kirby. Throughout the next two decades many advancements were made, such as the Game Boy Color, released in ’98, and the Game Boy Advance in 2001.

Sky Dancers were very popular for six years … until they were recalled for being hazardous.

caption A Sky Dancer. source Mario Ruiz/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Sky Dancers, introduced in 1994, were dolls attached to a plastic base. Kids were directed to pull a string on the base, causing the Sky Dancer dolls to spin and fly.

However, these dolls were not all fun and games. The company that manufactured them, Galoob, received 170 complaints before recalling them. According to CNN Money, injuries included “eye injuries, scratched corneas, and incidents of temporary blindness, broken teeth, a mild concussion, a broken rib, and facial lacerations that required stitches.”

They were off the market by 2000 – but let’s be honest, all the best toys have a little edge to them, and watching the Sky Dancers fly was super fun.

The Tickle Me Elmo dolls were selling for $1,500 only a year after its release.

Elmo, of “Sesame Street” fame, had been turned into a toy before, but in 1996 Elmo fever reached an all-time high with the Tickle Me Elmo. What made it so special? The doll talked, laughed, and most importantly, shook its body if you tickled it in the right spot. Kids were hooked.

The toy hit stores in 1996, and by the next year, prices had reached $1,500 on the resale market, even though the toy originally cost just $28.99. While Tickle Me Elmos can still be found in stores, along with other Tickle Me Muppets, there’s never been anything like the original ’90s craze – even Rosie O’Donnell got in on the fun.

HitClips had a short life, but they remain in the hearts of every ’90s kid.

caption HitClips. source Getty Images

HitClips were mini stereos that came with memory card-like cartridges that played 60-second clips of your favorite songs.

From 1999 until 2004, HitClips were the ultimate status symbol – the more of those little cartridges you had clipped to your key-chain, the cooler you were. But all good things come to an end. When iPods and other mp3 players hit the scene, HitClips were suddenly obsolete.

But who knows? Everyone thought vinyl was over forever too.

The Rainbow Art kit infomercial had every kid begging their parents to call up and order them one.

caption Rainbow Art. source YouTube/Rainbow Art

The commercial for Rainbow Art is burned into many a ’90s kid’s brain. But for those needing a refresher, Rainbow Art was a kit of art supplies, including a sponge brush, paint, and a water tray.

The sponge meant the user could get multiple paint colors on the brush at the same time, and even just spinning the brush around in a circle would make really cool designs on paper – perfect for decidedly not artistically gifted kids.

Furbies might be making a comeback, but kids these days just don’t understand how creepy and cute they were, all at the same time.

A Furby – for those who don’t still have nightmares about their Furby randomly talking to them from the closet – is a plush talking owl with a voice box. At first, they’d speak in a gibberish-esque language, “Furbish,” but your Furby would eventually “learn” English – only adding to kids’ sneaking suspicions that their Furby was a sentient being.

Furbies were released in 1998, and for two years they were the must-have toy of the holiday season. By 2007, they had essentially disappeared. Now, they’ve found a new life via memes.

While it doesn’t make a lot of sense now, we could be endlessly entertained with a game of Pogs.

caption Pogs. source Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images

All you really needed for Pogs was: a set of Pog discs (cardboard poker chips with cartoons on them) and a heavy object, aka a slammer, to knock over your opponent’s stack of chips. And that’s it!

The game first became popular in Hawaii in 1991, and from there it became a full-blown phenomenon. The name originated from the cardboard discs that kids once used instead of official Pog pieces; the original discs sealed Passion Orange Guava juice that was a hit in Hawaii.